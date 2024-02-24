Donald Trump will warn that four more years of Joe Biden will allow Hamas and Antifa to ‘TERRORIZE our streets’ in major speech ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary as he turns his focus away from Nikki Haley to November’s election

Donald Trump will use a major speech to conservatives on Saturday to underscore the choice they face in November’s election, warning that four more years of President Joe Biden will unleash extremist forces in the country.

Polls suggest he is on track for a landslide primary victory over Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival for the Republican nomination, in his home turf of South Carolina later in the day.

And his advisers say he will all but ignore his challenge for the rest of the race and attack Biden instead.

That begins at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held outside Washington DC, where it will offer a nightmarish vision of dangerous streets and campuses patrolled by protesters under another Biden term.

“Imagine… With four more years of Biden… Hamas and Antifa will terrorize our streets, while their brutal ideology takes over our schools,” he will say, according to exclusive excerpts shared with DailyMail.com.

Biden offered his full support to Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack last year.

But with anti-Israel protests mounting, his administration has warned the Israeli government not to launch the next phase of its attack on Gaza.

And on Thursday, protesters even infiltrated the hotel where Biden was staying in San Francisco, shouting, ‘Biden, Biden, you can’t hide.’ We accuse him of genocide.

Universities have been rocked by anti-Israel protests for months as progressives urge a ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump will warn his audience that it is just a taste of what is to come if he does not win and will set up the tough choice voters will face in November.

“Believe me when I offer another warning: if Crooked Joe and his thugs win in 2024, the worst is yet to come,” he will say.

Polls suggest South Carolina voters will give Trump a big boost on Saturday. An average maintained by the website FiveThirtyEight suggests the former president could win by a 30-point margin in the state where Haley served as governor.

She has vowed to keep fighting in the race no matter what and has continued to attack the favorite.

On Thursday, protesters broke into a San Francisco hotel where Biden was staying

The scenes have become common throughout the United States. Protesters gather near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus, where first lady Jill Biden visited last month.

Students demonstrated in support of Palestine and free speech outside the Columbia University campus in November in New York City. The university suspended two student organizations, Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voices for Peace, for violating university policies.

Trump, 77, who has already scored convincing victories in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, is charting a different course. He’s not even scheduled to travel to Michigan on Tuesday for its primary.

Her assistants joke that if Haley wants attention she’ll have to get a job on The View or the liberal broadcaster MSNBC.

They say Trump will now focus only on the confrontation with Biden and will increase attacks on the president ahead of next month’s State of the Union address.

On Saturday he will tell the Conservatives that it is up to them to make their feelings clear and finish the work started with his election in 2016.

“Eight years later, the Swamp has rejected your righteous pleas for reform, and at the November polls, it will be you who will be held accountable,” he is expected to say.

“The more the corrupt establishment tries to stop us, the more we know that the day is near when we will be free from its clutches forever.”

CPAC has long been considered one of the most influential gatherings of conservatives in the world. These days he is part of former President Donald Trump’s power base.

People write on a Trump-themed bus at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Maryland

Specifically, he will ask CPAC attendees to imagine inflation after another four years of Biden. And he will ask you to imagine Biden’s fitness for office when the 81-year-old is another four years older.

“This is what is at stake in these elections,” he will say. Our country is being destroyed and the only one standing between you and its destruction is me.

With your vote, you will tell your followers: “We will throw out Bidenomics and restore Maganomy.”

Trump was in South Carolina on Friday night, making his speech to voters there on the eve of the election.

“We’re not too worried about tomorrow,” he said. “We want to aim for November 5.”