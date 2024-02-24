Didier Drogba rolls back the years with brilliant brace in ‘Match for Hope’ as Chelsea legend brings back his iconic celebration

Didier Drogba scored two goals in a charity match in Qatar on Friday night

The striker scored two brilliant goals in the second half of the match

The Carabao Cup final is like a World Cup final for Mauricio Pochettino, if Chelsea beat Liverpool it will be huge for him – Podcast It’s All Kicking Off

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chelsea legend Dider Drogba showed he’s still got it by scoring two quality goals during a star-studded charity match in Qatar on Friday night.

Drogba was one of the football legends who took part in the Match for Hope, which featured a line-up that included the likes of David Villa, Kaká and Eden Hazard.

And he clearly still knows where the target is as he produced two brilliant finishes for the Aboflah team.

The first was a beautiful team goal as Kaká and Yung Filly exchanged quick passes before the latter lofted a ball over the top for Drogba, who proceeded to tap it into the bottom corner with his left.

The Ivorian then scored his second goal in the dying minutes of the match, grabbing a ball over the top and rounding the goalkeeper before slotting it into the empty net.

Scroll down to see the goals.

Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring the first of his two goals in Friday’s charity match

FOR THAT Didier Drogba, ANOTHER GOAL FROM THE CHELSEA LEGEND Didier Drogba Didier Drogba did this to the last defender and the goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/ubpcbZqUhh — 𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗣 𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗢 (@Philipmelo126) February 23, 2024

The 45-year-old brought back memories when he performed his trademark celebration after both goals.

Drogba’s goals were not enough as his team was defeated 7-5 by Team Chunkz that night.

Drogba retired from professional soccer back in 2018 at the age of 40, ending his career in the United States.

He is best remembered for his time at Chelsea, where he scored 164 goals in 381 appearances, winning four Premier Leagues and one Champions League.