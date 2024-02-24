I’m A Celeb bosses ‘ban politicians from appearing on the ITV show’ following controversial signings including Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage

After a series of controversial signings, including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, showbiz bosses are said to be keen to avoid including any more politicians in the line-up.

When MailOnline approached ITV for comment, the show’s spokesperson said: “There are no plans for this to change when the series returns to screens this year.”

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! Bosses have reportedly banned politicians from taking part in the ITV show.

A source said Mirror: ‘In the past it has been really interesting to see which politicians are willing to join the show, and some are even MPs. But this year, with an election just around the corner, it doesn’t seem like the right time for it.

‘Aside from Farage not helping to attract punters last year, and Ant and Dec making it clear they wanted a change, this year it’s a case of avoid, avoid, avoid.

“It’s time to do something different, so it’s fair to say that no one is looking for controversial figures from the world of politics at the moment.”

However, when MailOnline approached ITV for comment, the show’s spokesperson said: “I’m A Celebrity has always featured a diverse cast from all areas of public life and has a history of featuring political figures throughout of its 23 series on the air”.

After a series of controversial signings, including former Health Minister Matt Hancock and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage (pictured), show bosses are said to be keen to avoid including any more politicians in the line-up.

When presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were asked if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could be a potential future campmate, Dec said: “I think we’ll go a year without politicians.”

Ant added: “Okay, okay, okay.”

I’m a Celebrity bookers have been told to “avoid political figures” after the hit show suffered a ratings slump during Nigel’s time in the jungle.

The order to ditch the politicians came from ITV bosses after many viewers opted to skip last year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In the 2023 final, viewing figures plummeted by 4 million, with an average of just 6.6 million people tuning in compared to 10.1 million in 2022.

ITV bosses believe the drop in viewing figures is due to the recent inclusion of controversial politicians in the celebrity list.

Politicians have become a staple of the I’m a Celebrity cast in recent years. Other politicians who have taken part include Conservative veteran Edwina Currie, Liberal Democrat Lembit Öpik and former Scottish Labor leader Kezia Dugdale.

Nadine Dorries participated in the 2012 edition of the show, where she was the first to be kicked out of the jungle. The Prime Minister then suspended Ms Dorries from the Conservative Party for taking part in the spectacle while she was a sitting MP.

MailOnline has contacted ITV for comment.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Netflix has approached former I’m A Celebrity presenter Holly Willoughby for a new jungle-based series.

Holly previously co-hosted a series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity in 2018 alongside Declan Donnelly, temporarily replacing Dec’s regular co-host Ant McPartlin.

The streaming giant is believed to be looking for the former This Morning presenter to front a new show, starring explorer Bear Grylls.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘Bear is working with a production company for Netflix. They want Holly to host.

‘A group of celebrities will enter a jungle where they will have to face a series of challenges.’

In the series, the contestants are expected to face Bear.

The source added: “If they lose, they will have to face Bear who will come after them.”

‘It’s a really exciting concept and Bear is totally on board. Now they have Holly in their sights to present it.

‘She is very glamorous and a consummate hostess.

‘Holly is open to offers. She will not rush into anything and will carefully select her next projects.