NFL Star, Who Made Famous Super Bowl Catch, Dead at 73

Heinz Kluetmeier

Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver whose touchdown catch sealed the 1978 Super Bowl, died at his Utah home on Friday morning, his family has confirmed. He was 73.

“My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning,” Richards’ nephew Lance Richards posted on Facebook. “I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul and I’m so happy he’s not suffering anymore.

After playing at BYU and University of Hawaii, the Cowboys selected Richards in the second round of the 1973 NFL draft,

