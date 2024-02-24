Flaco, the Owl That Escaped Central Park Zoo, Has Died

Andrew Lichtenstein

Flaco, the Eurasian eagle-owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo in Feb. 2023 and fascinated New Yorkers as he flew around Manhattan, died Friday night, officials said.

They said in a statement that Flaco, who has been flying free for a year ever since vandals cut through the steel mesh of his habitat and freed him, struck a building on West 89th Street and did not survive.

Building residents called the Wild Bird Fund, who declared the bird dead after arriving on the scene. Flaco was set to turn 14 next month.

