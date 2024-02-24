South Carolina 2024 Republican Primary LIVE: Updates, news and results as Donald Trump hopes to crush Nikki Haley in her home state

<!–

South Carolina voters head to the polls for the Republican presidential primary in the battle between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

Haley hopes to avoid a crushing defeat to front-runner Trump in her home state as she vows to keep fighting in the race for the White House.

Trump is 30 points ahead in the polls and is already looking ahead to the November elections and a probable rematch against Joe Biden.

Haley has vowed to stay in the race regardless of the outcome, but an embarrassing loss at home could be the final nail in the coffin of her campaign.

He has intensified his attacks against the former president, 77, and compared him to Joe Biden for his gaffes.

Follow DailyMail.com’s live coverage from reporters in The Palmetto State ahead of Saturday night’s results.