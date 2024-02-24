Karim Benzema shuts down ‘LIARS’ who claim he is unhappy in Saudi Arabia – and insists he has no issues with Al-Ittihad boss Marcelo Gallardo

Karim Benzema has officially closed, stating that he is not happy in Saudi Arabia

He also said that he has no problems with Al-Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Karim Benzema has claimed he is unhappy in Saudi Arabia and insisted he has no problems with Al-Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo, despite recent reports of a rift with the Argentine.

The former Real Madrid striker was the Saudi Pro League side’s star signing last summer, arriving from the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

The Frenchman, who signed a three-year contract with the club, has performed well on the field but appeared to struggle to establish himself in Saudi Arabia.

Benzema was said to have been excluded from first XI training after returning from his 17-day holiday at the end of last month.

One source said they couldn’t even make contact with him for 10 days while he was on holiday in Mauritius, although he was reportedly trapped there due to a cyclone.

Karim Benzema (pictured above) says he is not happy in Saudi Arabia

The former Real Madrid striker was the Saudi Pro League side’s star signing last summer, arriving from the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

The Frenchman, who signed a three-year contract with the club, has performed well on the field, but has struggled off it.

The incident caused Benzema not to travel with his teammates to the mid-season training camp in Dubai.

Benzema was subsequently dropped for their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Tai and failed to make the squad for their Asian Champions League trip to Navbahor Namangan in Uzbekistan.

However, Benzema has stated that he is not happy in Saudi Arabia and said he has no problems with Gallardo.

Speaking to reporters, Benzema said: “I’m back and I’m better now.” The story of my departure is not true and I am happy in Saudi Arabia.

‘I have no problems with (Marcelo) Gallardo, all those who say I want to return to Europe are liars. “I am very happy in Al-Ittihad.”

He concluded by saying: ‘For my part, I don’t have any problem with anyone. Ask the coach about my absence, he was ready for practice in Dubai.’

This is not the first time Benzema has responded to reports claiming he was unhappy in Saudi Arabia. He denied similar claims when he spoke to GQ Middle East.

Benzema said: “(Being in Saudi Arabia) is a new challenge (and one) that I like: a long-term project and in a Muslim country.”

‘I am not only a football player here in Saudi Arabia, I am also an ambassador. I am here to bring great European players, in the near future, even if there are already great players in the Saudi league. Our challenge is to raise it to the same level as the European Leagues.

‘Time will tell (what will happen next), but I will be the one to choose when my career will end or not.

‘Ultimately, I would like to be remembered as someone who started from the bottom and worked his way to the top alone, despite all the obstacles I have faced. “That’s something that makes me really proud.”

Benzema’s future in Saudi Arabia looked uncertain earlier this month, following reports that he stormed out of a first-team training session.

According to MARCA, Gallardo had ordered Benzema to train alone but the forward rejected his instructions and left.

A couple of days later he was seen training at the club’s facilities, but only with the injured players.

Gallardo has adopted a tough stance with Benzema after returning from vacation 17 days late

The relationship between Benzema and the club was reported to have deteriorated after he returned to training following the mid-season break more than two weeks late.

Benzema had crucial talks with the club’s hierarchy in early February and it was suggested he would leave in January due to instability, but he stayed put.

The 36-year-old former Real Madrid striker, who earns £86m a year, was linked to Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea during the period.

A rumored move to Lyon in his native France also fell through, which may have worked in Benzema’s favor as he insists he is “happy” in Saudi Arabia.