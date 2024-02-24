Graham Norton fans are convinced they know his next career move after broadcasting legend announces shock departure from Virgin Radio

Graham Norton has confirmed he will be leaving his weekend shows on Virgin Radio after three years.

And devastated fans think they know they were the The Irish presenter, 60, is heading for the next role as he is speculated to take over Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs following his death last week.

Steve, 69, was found dead in his £2million London flat on Monday.t days after supposedly speaking to BBC bosses, and before a meeting to supposedly discuss a “Back on a new ‘pop nostalgia’ Radio 2 spin-off station”.

While the broadcaster had been ousted from his coveted afternoon slot at the station in 2022 after 23 years, he continued recording the weekly Steve Wright’s Love Songs, with the most recent edition broadcast earlier this month.

With the Sunday schedule still in need of a permanent replacement, fans believe Graham is a perfect fit, having presented a Saturday show for a decade until defecting to Virgin Radio in 2021.

One fan of X, formerly known as X, said: “Graham Norton obviously has the love song gig.”

“So sad to hear that Graham Norton is leaving Virgin Radio. Is it the Sunday love songs that catch my attention?

‘I bet he’ll be back on radio 2 to listen to love songs!!!’

But despite the confident fans, Radio 2, who replaced Steve in 2022 after 23 years presenting with Scott Mills, announced Nicki Chapman as temporary presenter earlier this week.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Nicki wrote: ‘We’re back this weekend with the R2 family. Over the next few weeks I’ll be covering Sunday Love Songs on @bbcradio2 and would love to hear from you.

‘Is there a birthday, anniversary or someone getting married that you know? Or maybe you just want to say thank you to someone very special. Send your dedication by emailing loveongs@bbc.co.uk.

“Join us on Sunday morning from 9am on BBC Radio 2. Thank you xx.”

Graham has presented The Graham Norton Radio Show on the station since 2021 alongside Maria McErlane.

Announcing the news of his departure live on Saturday’s show, Graham said: Today’s show is not a normal show because I have a little announcement to make. I’m a little off base! On the weekends I go from here to Virgin Radio.

Graham added that he will not be leaving Virgin Radio entirely, but will be stepping away from the weekend show with immediate effect.

Their last show of the weekend will be Sunday, February 25.

Virgin Radio revealed that Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon will be taking part in the coming weeks and told listeners to “get ready for an exciting announcement”.

Graham explained live on air: “I will still appear on the station from time to time, but on my usual Saturdays and Sundays I stay away.

‘I’ve been working weekends between here and the old place for 13 years and my life has changed a bit, so I thought, “Oh, I want my weekends back!”

“So actually, the next two shows, today and tomorrow, I just thank you all for listening to us.”

Speaking about the future of the mid-morning slot, he added: “Angela Scanlon will be here for the next few weeks and I think after that there will be several announcements about the people who will be in front of this microphone, keeping you entertained.” on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

When Graham first joined Virgin Radio, chief content officer Mike Cass said: ‘Graham Norton is one of the few truly unique talents in broadcasting. I’m delighted to welcome you to the Virgin Radio family in the new year.

“It will bring double the wit, double the jokes and double the love throughout Saturday and Sunday.”

Graham has repeatedly mentioned reducing his work and not wanting to continue until he is too old.

He told SiriusXm in September 2019: ‘We’re on the air right now 35 to 36 weeks a year. So if I cut it back, maybe take ten weeks off, then I think that would be ideal.

“What I could try to do is just reduce my workload.”

And in 2015 he said he would retire before turning 60.

He told the Mirror: “I won’t be jumping tomorrow but it’s on my head.” You want to get out when you can still enjoy your life.

‘My neighbors worked and worked and took this unique trip around the world. They had to be airlifted three times because they were too old to make this trip. They got stuck on every walk they took.

‘So I don’t want to be them. You want to leave work when you still have time to enjoy your life.’

It was previously reported that Graham was in the running to take over Steve Wright’s Love Songs on BBC Radio 2 following the veteran DJ’s death.

Wright had led Sunday Love Songs since 1996, featuring classic romantic themes, along with dedications and real-life love stories.

The final edition, which had been recorded, will not air. But reports suggest the BBC plans to keep Love Songs going in some form with a new presenter.

Among those suggested by media experts are singer and presenter Michael Ball, Davina McCall and Graham, who presented a Saturday show for a decade until defecting to Virgin Radio in 2021.

Ball already presents a show on Radio 2 on Sundays, meaning he may have to give up the 11am slot if he wants to step into Wright’s shoes. Meanwhile, McCall replaced Claudia Winkleman, who will leave her Saturday mid-morning show in March.

Grant Michaels, director of talent agency Encanta, says the BBC is caught between trying to change the programming of the mainly male station and avoiding alienating Radio 2’s already dwindling audience.