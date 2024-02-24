Andy Reid ‘sold his coaching soul’ for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in Las Vegas by allowing Travis Kelce to ‘attack’ him during that sideline meltdown, claims analyst Skip Bayless

Travis Kelce Surprisingly Pushed Head Coach Andy Reid, Yelled in His Face

The Chiefs tight end appeared to face no punishment for his surprising actions.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sold his soul to win the Super Bowl by allowing Travis Kelce’s bench to collapse, analyst Skip Bayless said.

Chiefs tight end Kelce sparked a backlash when he surprisingly stormed toward his head coach on the sideline during the second quarter of the Super Bowl, shoving Reid and yelling in his face.

Kelce appeared to face no punishment from the franchise for his surprising actions and both he and Reid ignored his outburst after the game.

Additionally, the NFL star was miked for the Super Bowl, meaning his jaw-dropping moment of madness was recorded, but his blushes were spared when Inside the NFL, which launched Tuesday after the big game, didn’t show the clip .

Bosses were suspected of blocking the audio from going on air with the address said to have come from Reid himself, a report from New York Post reclaimed.

Travis Kelce (right) surprisingly shoved head coach Andy Reid (left) and yelled in his face.

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless said he wasn’t surprised the tight end wasn’t punished.

The Undisputed host said Reid had “sold his coaching soul” to win the Super Bowl.

FS1 analyst Bayless stated that he was not surprised that the franchise had moved to prevent Kelce’s outburst from reaching the public.

“A good story in the NY Post by Ryan Glasspiegel indicates that the Chiefs managed to prevent NFL Films audio of Travis Kelce attacking Andy Reid from being broadcast anywhere,” he tweeted earlier this week.

‘No surprise. Kelce was both verbally and physically abusive. No punishment. Andy sold his coaching soul for that SBowl.

Kelce was left out of a play with the Chiefs within range of their first touchdown of the night, but the play fell apart when Isiah Pacheco fumbled against the 49ers. They showed Kelce slamming his helmet on the ground in reaction on the bench before yelling at Reid, a 65-year-old grandfather, but analysts discussed the footage and then showed a clip of them fist bumping shortly after.

It might have been the enduring image of the game if Kelce and the Chiefs had lost. Instead, Kelce’s fairytale season reached a new level when he became Super Bowl champion for the third time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift cheering him on from the stands.

Kelce, 34, who is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, refused to reveal what he yelled in Reid’s face, but admitted after the Super Bowl that his microphone might give him away.

‘Oh, did you see that? I will keep it between us unless my microphone tells the world,” he said immediately after his victory in Las Vegas. “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Kelce erupted in fury after the Chiefs missed a chance for their first touchdown of the game.

Kelce’s outburst came with his girlfriend Taylor Swift cheering him on in the stands.

Kelce was left apoplectic after not being used during the first half of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

But it looks like the Chiefs star won’t have to face that reality as the show ignores the incident.

Reid, for his part, wanted to downplay the situation after the game, joking that Kelce “keeps him young.”

And he added: ‘He tried that hip. He caught me off balance – normally, I’d give him a little, but he didn’t have any feet under me.

“He would actually come up (and say), ‘Just put me in and I’ll score. I’m going to score.’” So, that’s really what it was. I love that. It’s not the first time. I appreciate it.’

Earlier this week, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw revealed that he was worried about the head coach after the incident, as he had recently undergone hip surgery.