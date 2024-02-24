Amber Valletta, 50, rushes to cover her modesty after suffering a hilarious wardrobe malfunction at Milan Fashion Week’s Ferragamo show

Amber Valletta was forced to frantically hide her modesty after suffering a hilarious wardrobe mistake at the Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The actress, 50, put on a daring display in a sheer black top and held up her clutch to hide her ample assets.

She completed the look with a miniskirt, stockings and stilettos, while accessorizing it with chic sunglasses and delicate silver jewelry.

Earlier in the week, Amber looked every inch the supermodel as she joined Natasha Poly on the Twinset catwalk.

It comes after Amber revealed in December that her anxiety over the climate crisis almost left her “unable to get out of bed” while posing for a Vogue sustainability cover.

Amber Valletta jokingly tried to hide her modesty at the Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The actress, 50, put on a daring display in a sheer black top and held up her clutch to hide her ample assets.

The actress told how “relentless bad news” about the state of the natural world left her struggling to cope.

She looked stunning in the accompanying stylish shots as she posed in a white dress and brown leather boots.

British Vogue’s January issue brought together five “game-changing sustainability pioneers,” appearing on three covers.

It included Emma Watson, who has been an environmental advocate throughout her career, model and Vogue contributing sustainability editor Amber, and a group of three rising designers: Priya Ahluwalia, Tolu Coker and Torijéshu Dumi.

Speaking to the publication, model and climate advocate Amber revealed her plans towards a more conscious future and how fashion is following her.

She said: “I turn 50 this February, which means I’ve worked in fashion for 35 years and been an advocate for sustainability for over 20 of them, but in 2023 I hit a wall, mentally and physically.”

‘I wasn’t at the point where I couldn’t get out of bed, but I couldn’t tell you how I spent my days.

‘The news seemed relentlessly bad, environmental and otherwise. I knew that if I ever wanted to recover, I needed to find a more sustainable approach to sustainability work.’

He added: ‘Emissions produced by garment factories in Bangladesh, which make clothes for the West, will pollute the skies not only in the global south but also over the Eiffel Tower.

‘If I model a polyester dress in Milan, the cost will be felt, indirectly, in Tulsa, in the sandstone cliffs and oak trees of my grandparents’ farm.

She completed the look with a miniskirt, stockings and stilettos, while accessorizing it with chic sunglasses and delicate silver jewelry.

It comes after Amber revealed in December that her anxiety over the climate crisis almost left her “unable to get out of bed” while posing for a Vogue sustainability cover.

Milan Fashion Week is usually held twice a year, in February and September.

Amber Valletta (pictured) looked every inch the supermodel as she joined Natasha Poly on the Twinset catwalk during Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday.

‘Despite what I may have thought when I was 15, there are no separate worlds; They are the same and they are at risk.

‘If I had written this article 12 months ago, I could have quoted you statistics on CO2 emissions and deforestation rates, but you know the numbers are bad. We all do it. And we are all overwhelmed by it.

‘Paralyzed by the magnitude of the problem. To move forward, I had to lean on the principles that have guided me in my sobriety and remind myself to take each day as it comes. It’s about working together to change our perspective.

“As counterintuitive (and difficult) as it may seem, we have to change our mindset about the environment from a mindset of fear to joy and love, from sacrifice to enjoyment.”