Kari Lake says she’s tired of ‘beta men’ and we need ‘alphas’ like Trump: Republican stirs up CPAC after bribery tape scandal and claims people ‘back east’, big pharma and Wall Street are running the country

Hardline conservative Kari Lake said the nation needs more men like Donald Trump as she addressed a major MAGA rally Saturday.

She described how she was in the same place a year ago and described how a party official tried to bribe her to stay out of politics, before saying she liked the “bull in a china shop ideology”.

“We have too many weaklings out there,” he said at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Washington, DC.

‘Let me listen to the ladies out there. We’re tired of the beta man. We want an alpha male. “We have a number one alpha man in Donald J. Trump.”

Trump will be the star on Saturday, before heading to South Carolina, where he is expected to deliver another beating to Nikki Haley in the state’s Republican primary.

But Lake was another big draw for conservatives gathered at CPAC. She emerged as a national figure in 2022 after losing her bid for governor of Arizona and then claiming the election was rigged against her.

Last year he launched his candidacy for the United States Senate.

In January, DailyMail.com published an audio recording revealing how the chairman of the state Republican Party tried to get her to leave politics for two years in exchange for money or a good job.

In it, Jeff DeWit could be heard saying that he represented “the powerful people of the east.” He resigned days after the audio emerged.

Lake referred to the idea of ​​a “powerful retro east” as the idea of ​​why she should be elected to Washington.

‘Here’s the problem. “Wall Street has very powerful people in the east who are doing business for them,” he said.

Big pharma has very powerful people in the east making deals for them. The Military Industrial Complex has very powerful people.

‘Did you know? I think it’s time for the people of this country, the American people, to have powerful people in the East working for them.

People write on a Trump-themed bus at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Maryland

CPAC has long been considered one of the most influential gatherings of conservatives in the world. These days he is part of former President Donald Trump’s power base.

He spoke slightly ahead of Trump, who is expected to offer his supporters a view of four years under his presidency compared to four more under President Joe Biden.

“Believe me when I offer another warning: if Crooked Joe and his thugs win in 2024, the worst is yet to come,” he will say.

Polls suggest South Carolina voters will give Trump a big boost on Saturday. An average maintained by the website FiveThirtyEight suggests the former president could win by a 30-point margin in the state where Haley served as governor.

She has vowed to keep fighting in the race no matter what and has continued to attack the favorite.