    Conservative Party Boots Politician for Islamophobia

    Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    The leader of the conservative party in the U.K. has been suspended from his position after being accused of Islamophobia and racism when he said London Mayor Sadiq Khan is under the control of Islamists.

    Lee Anderson made the nasty comments during a news segment Friday night, where he claimed Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, of prioritizing Islamic concerns.

    “I don’t actually believe that these Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London,” Anderson said, the Daily Mail reported. “This stems with Khan; he’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

