    Will Smith, 55, and Melanie Liburd, 36, KISS and GET MARRIED while filming final scenes on the Miami set of Bad Boys 4

    By Cassie Carpenter for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 1:32 PM EST, February 24, 2024 | Updated: 14:00 EST, February 24, 2024

    Will Smith kissed his on-screen star Melanie Liburd while filming a wedding scene on the set of Bad Boys 4 in Miami on Saturday.

    At 55, the disgraced Oscar winner is 19 years older than the biracial British beauty, best known for her SAG Award-winning work on NBC’s This Is Us.

    Will (born Willard) is producing and reprising his role as Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene ‘Mike’ Lowrey in Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s buddy cop comedy, which hits US and UK cinemas on the 14th. of June.

    The Sony Pictures film also stars Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Rhea Seehorn, Eric Dane, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, DJ Khaled, Ioan Gruffudd and Joyner Lucas.

    Principal photography began on April 3 on the untitled fourth part, and Smith Announced Wednesday that there were only “eight days” left of filming the production.

