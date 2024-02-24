Trump suggests black voters like him more because of his mugshot and criminal indictments: ‘What’s happening to me happens to them’

Former President Donald Trump said Friday night that black voters like him more now that he has posed for a mugshot and been criminally charged 91 times.

Trump headlined the Black Conservative Federation Honors Gala in Columbia, South Carolina, on the eve of the state’s Republican primary.

The former president and 2024 hopeful has been averaging a lead of around 30 points over the former UN ambassador. Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, and received the endorsement of the state’s black senator, Tim Scott, last month.

“When I took the mugshot in Atlanta, that mugshot is number one. Do you know who hugged her more than anyone else?” Trump asked the crowd. ‘The black population.’

He complained that he was accused of “nothing,” stating that this is something black voters understand because they see that “what’s happening to me is happening to them.”

Trump’s mug shot from Fulton County, Georgia. He said the “black population” embraced it more than any other group.

‘Makes sense?’ -Trump asked.

He earned cheers and applause from the crowd.

‘AND “A lot of people said that’s why black people like me, because they’ve been so hurt and discriminated against, and they actually saw me as being discriminated against,” Trump said.

“It has been quite surprising, but possibly there is something there,” added the former president.

In the event Trump also joked: “These lights are so bright in my eyes, I can’t see many people out there.” But I can only see the black ones. I don’t see any white ones.

‘You see, I’ve come this far. “I have come that far,” he added.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called former President Donald Trump “disgusting” after saying he is more liked by black voters now that he has posed for a mug shot and been criminally charged 91 times.

Rival Nikki Haley told reporters she found Trump’s comments “disgusting” as she left her polling place on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, on Saturday after casting her vote alongside her family in the Republican primary.

“But that’s what happens when you turn off the teleprompter, that’s the chaos that comes with Donald Trump, that’s the offensive that’s going to happen every day from now until the general election,” Haley said. ‘That’s why I keep saying that Donald Trump cannot win a general election. He won’t do it.

“We can make him the primary candidate if we want, but the Republicans will lose in November; this is a big warning sign,” added Trump’s latest rival.

The Biden campaign did not specifically take issue with these comments, but with Trump’s decision to address the predominantly Black crowd.

“Trump’s audacity to speak to a room full of black voters during Black History Month as if he were not the proud poster child for modern racism,” the Biden campaign’s black media director, Jasmine Harris, said Saturday. it’s a statement.

“This is the same man who falsely accused the Central Park Five, questioned the humanity of George Floyd, likened his own impeachment to a lynching, and ensured that the unemployment gap among Black workers increased during his presidency,” he continued.

“Donald Trump has been showing Black Americans his true colors for years: an incompetent, anti-Black tyrant who holds us in such low regard that he publicly dined with white nationalists a week after declaring his 2024 candidacy,” Harris added.

Trump launched his 2024 presidential bid on November 15, 2022.

Days later, he sat down for a controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago with rapper Kanye West, who is black but was criticized for making anti-Semitic comments, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

“Come November, no matter how many dissident voter turnout events he attends, African Americans will show Donald Trump that we know exactly who he is,” Harris said.

trThe arbitrator hopes to take away some of the support that President Joe Biden had in 2020 among Black and Latino voters.

Biden won about 90 percent of the black vote in 2020.

While high, that is a decline from the support black voters gave to Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 rival, which was 93 percent.

President Barack Obama, the country’s first black president, received 97 percent of the vote during his 2012 re-election bid.