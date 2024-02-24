Kaia Gerber cuts a stylish figure as she enjoys a family night out with her brother Presley to watch the LA Lakers

<!–

Kaia Gerber cut a sporty figure in Nike’s latest Air Max sneakers while watching the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs basketball game on Friday.

Accompanied by her older brother Presley, Kaia, 22, headed to the Crypto.com Stadium wearing a pair of the coveted Nike Air Max Dn sneakers in white, worth £155.

She looked sensational sitting in the front row in a long, baggy leather jacket and a big puffy top.

Keeping it casual, Kaia completed her look with a black and white t-shirt and a pair of black cotton pants.

Adding a touch of glamour, the Babylon star accessorised her modern look with a gold watch, hoop earrings and a simple gold necklace.

The model could be seen laughing with her brother and the couple happily entertained themselves joking with their glasses.

During halftime, the brother-sister duo was also seen taking a series of fun selfies as they posed with a peace sign while waiting for the big game to continue.

Presley, 24, appeared in high spirits and showed off her modern sense of style as she stepped out in a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers and a stiff cap.

The model kept her look simple in a black and white bomber jacket, a simple white t-shirt, and a pair of black pants.

Going the extra mile, Presley paired her sporty look with a silver necklace, a chunky black watch, and a silver hoop earring.

The duo left in high spirits as the game ended with the Lakers destroying the Spurs with 123-118 as the final score.

Her outing comes after the star ditched the sneakers for something a little more glitzy while attending the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. BAFTA after-party at Annabel’s earlier this month.

The model looked nothing short of sensational in the eye-catching and dazzling strapless dress with tassels.

She put on a leggy display in the glamorous minidress while elevating her body in a pair of coordinated sky-high heels.

Leaving her long, wavy brunette hair loose, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford completed her evening ensemble with a flawless makeup palette.

Kaia, who recently enjoyed a romantic dinner with boyfriend Austin Butler, looked incredible as she showed off her incredible figure while posing up a storm at the star-studded event.