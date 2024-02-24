Sat. Feb 24th, 2024

    Trump Whines About 'Stalinist Show Trials,' Compares Himself to Al Capone at CPAC

    Donald Trump declared that his litany of legal woes were little more than “Stalinist show trials” in a rambling, meandering speech at CPAC on Saturday.

    “The Stalinist show trials being carried out at Joe Biden’s orders set fire not only to our system of government but to hundreds of years of western legal tradition,” Trump said. “The only crime I’ve ever committed is defending America.”

    The former president is facing more than 90 felony charges in cases across multiple states. They range from his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, efforts to overturn the 2020 election, hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, and misrepresenting the value of his businesses.

