    Libs of TikTok Creator Claims ‘Not All Cultures Are Equal’

    Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik, known for peddling unfounded conspiracy theories and diversity intolerance, claimed in a new interview that “not all cultures are equal.”

    In a painfully agonizing interview with journalist Taylor Lorenz, Raichik upheld her belief in the Great Replacement Theory and blasted “wokeness,” said that transgenderism is “based on lies and nonsense,” and gave her take on removing books from public school libraries—a move that she vehemently claimed is not a book ban.

    Sitting across from Lorenz while wearing a T-shirt with an apparent image of Lorenz gagging, Raichik claimed that immigrants are pouring into the U.S. who “want to destroy America” and “don’t stand for what America stands for.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

