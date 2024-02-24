US student, 20, is raped in supermarket parking lot in Milan: ‘Egyptian attacker is caught virtually red-handed and stopped by bouncers from nearby nightclub’

A 20-year-old American student was allegedly raped by a man of Egyptian origin after a night of partying at the renowned Alcatraz club in Milan, Italy.

The suspect allegedly took her to the parking lot of the Aldi supermarket located next to the club and assaulted her.

The suspect was caught “practically red-handed” and arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young university student was allegedly raped in the parking lot of a supermarket near the famous Alcatraz nightclub in Milan by an Egyptian man who was caught “practically red-handed.”

The victim, a 20-year-old American student, screamed for help after the alleged rape early Saturday morning, when bouncers at the nightclub noticed and alerted authorities.

She reportedly met the suspect at the club and had a few drinks before being taken to the parking lot of a nearby Aldi supermarket, according to local reports.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is an Italian university student of Egyptian origin with no criminal record, according to reports. the Republic.

A 20-year-old university student was allegedly raped in the parking lot of an Aldi supermarket near the renowned Alcatraz nightclub in Milan by an Egyptian man who was caught “practically red-handed.”

The suspect allegedly took her to the parking lot of the Aldi supermarket located next to the club and assaulted her.

The American victim was on Erasmus, a European Union student exchange program that allows students to travel and study in different countries. The institution she attended is not immediately clear.

The suspect offered him a drink on Friday night. The two chatted at the nightclub before the alleged crime occurred, according to reports iL Giornale.

The suspect allegedly took her to the parking lot of the Aldi supermarket located next to the club and assaulted her.

Around 2 a.m. local time, the victim’s screams were noticed by passersby and the club’s bouncers, who alerted Alcatraz security officers.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was caught “practically red-handed” and arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault.

The 20-year-old woman was transferred to the Mangiagalli Clinic, which specializes in detecting traces of abuse, and remains in stable condition.

Despite experiencing significant shock and trauma, he managed to inform the police about what happened, he said. Sky TG24.

Club Alcatraz, located in a former warehouse in the center of Milan, has become one of the largest and most popular clubs in the city, with a maximum capacity of 3,000 people.

The 20-year-old woman was transferred to the Mangiagalli Clinic, which specializes in detecting traces of abuse, and remains stable.

Italy saw a 50 percent increase in illegal migrant landings last year compared to 2022, according to the Interior Ministry. Pictured: Italian Coast Guard ship transports migrants near the port on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, on September 18, 2023.

Silvia Serafina Sardone, a member of the European Parliament, expressed surprise at Saturday’s alleged attack.

He wrote: “Tonight another rape occurred in Milan, on Via Valtellina, where a girl was raped by a boy of foreign origin. It is already a custom, unfortunately given the total disinterest of the mayor and the PD that administer the city.

“Palacio Marino’s attention to security is zero, despite the proclamations nothing changes, from the center to the suburbs.”

The disturbing incident comes amid a series of sexual attacks that have shocked the country and further fanned the flames of the immigration crisis in recent months.

A helpless 13-year-old girl was allegedly dragged into a public toilet by a group of Egyptian immigrants in Catania, on the Italian island of Sicily, last week.

Two of the migrants, both minors, brutally raped her for half an hour, while the rest of the gang allegedly restrained her desperate boyfriend and forced him to watch the horror unfold.

Italy saw a 50 percent increase in illegal migrant landings last year compared to 2022, according to the Interior Ministry.