Aston Villa defender Pau Torres to undergo a scan after he ‘felt a small pain’ and was forced off during win over Nottingham Forest

Torres was making his second appearance after a layoff when he was forced to retire.

Unai Emery assures that the defender has not suffered any injury but has suffered some pain

The Carabao Cup final is like a World Cup final for Mauricio Pochettino, if Chelsea beat Liverpool it will be huge for him. Podcast Everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pau Torres will undergo a scan this week as Aston Villa face an anxious wait to see if their key defender faces another spell on the sidelines.

The Spain international was only starting his second game back from injury, having made just one substitute appearance in two months due to an ankle problem. He was substituted at half-time against Nottingham Forest, who were beaten 4-2 at Villa Park on Saturday.

With Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Diego Carlos also absent, Villa manager Unai Emery can barely afford Torres to join them. Villa finished the game with Clement Lenglet and Calum Chambers in central defence, despite Chambers being told he could leave in January.

“Hopefully Pau Torres is not injured but he felt a little pain and we decided not to risk it,” Emery said. ‘It’s not his ankle. It was a muscle problem, in the back of his leg.

Doubts about Torres were the only blight on an excellent day for Villa, who seem to have overcome the wobble that saw them lose consecutive home games against Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Pau Torres will undergo a scan after leaving half-time against Nottingham Forest

Unai Emery says the Spanish international has not suffered any injuries but has felt some pain

Your browser does not support iframes.

This was Villa’s third League win in four and left them eight points ahead of sixth-placed United and five ahead of Tottenham, who have a game less and are fifth. Spurs visit Villa Park on March 10, a match that could be decisive for both teams’ chances of finishing in the top four.

When asked about his team’s prospects of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Emery sounded cautious.

He added: “If we are still in this position after 33 games, maybe we will look towards the Champions League.” For now it is about being among the top seven positions. “We always have to be positive and concentrate on each game.”

Forest defender Neco Williams said: “Today was not our day.” In the first half, especially, we were poor. I need to remember it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The victory over Forest left Villa eight points ahead of sixth-placed United and five ahead of Tottenham.

‘The second half was better, but unfortunately today it was not enough. They are a great team, away from home it is never easy, but the defeat is due to our performance today.

‘We know that we have quality in the team and confidence. Everyone is very committed to our game plan each week. “There were parts of our game that were really good, but they won’t affect the score.”