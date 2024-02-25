Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    News

    Balloon Intercepted by Fighter Jets Was Probably Just a Hobby Craft, NORAD Says

    By

    Feb 25, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Balloon Intercepted by Fighter Jets Was Probably Just a Hobby Craft, NORAD Says

    Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

    The suspicious balloon intercepted by U.S. fighter jets over Utah on Friday was probably just a hobbyist’s craft, NORAD said Saturday.

    The agency said the mysterious balloon had left U.S. airspace but did not give any further details on who was operating the balloon or what its purpose was.

    On Friday, the balloon was intercepted by military aircraft at an altitude between 43,000 and 45,000 feet, a little higher than most commercial aircraft fly. But it was allowed to continue its flight toward Georgia once NORAD determined it “did not present a threat to national security,” and the agency continued to track the balloon’s path on Friday night.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Donald Trump handedly wins CPAC 2024 straw poll 94% to Nikki Haley’s 5% as Vivek Ramaswamy and Kristi Noem TIE for favorite vice president pick

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Bukayo Saka offers two-word response when asked if his goal in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle was ‘world-class’… as Gunners star provides blunt reply to Rio Ferdinand’s claims that he’s ‘not world-class yet’

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Victims’ Mother Speaks Out as Rebecca Grossman Is Convicted of Murder

    Feb 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Donald Trump handedly wins CPAC 2024 straw poll 94% to Nikki Haley’s 5% as Vivek Ramaswamy and Kristi Noem TIE for favorite vice president pick

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Bukayo Saka offers two-word response when asked if his goal in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle was ‘world-class’… as Gunners star provides blunt reply to Rio Ferdinand’s claims that he’s ‘not world-class yet’

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Victims’ Mother Speaks Out as Rebecca Grossman Is Convicted of Murder

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Balloon Intercepted by Fighter Jets Was Probably Just a Hobby Craft, NORAD Says

    Feb 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy