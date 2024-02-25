Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    News

    Victims’ Mother Speaks Out as Rebecca Grossman Is Convicted of Murder

    By

    Feb 25, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Victims’ Mother Speaks Out as Rebecca Grossman Is Convicted of Murder

    Brian van der Brug/Getty Images

    Nancy Iskander’s young sons were killed in 2020 when socialite Rebecca Grossman slammed into them at more than 70 mph in her Mercedes on a residential street.

    On Friday, Iskander finally got a taste of justice. Grossman was convicted on two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, and one count of hit-and-run causing death. The Los Angeles jury reached their decision in a little over a day of deliberations.

    Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Iskander thanked prosecutors for their commitment to finding the truth and expressed her gratitude that the trial was finally over.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Donald Trump handedly wins CPAC 2024 straw poll 94% to Nikki Haley’s 5% as Vivek Ramaswamy and Kristi Noem TIE for favorite vice president pick

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Bukayo Saka offers two-word response when asked if his goal in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle was ‘world-class’… as Gunners star provides blunt reply to Rio Ferdinand’s claims that he’s ‘not world-class yet’

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Balloon Intercepted by Fighter Jets Was Probably Just a Hobby Craft, NORAD Says

    Feb 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Donald Trump handedly wins CPAC 2024 straw poll 94% to Nikki Haley’s 5% as Vivek Ramaswamy and Kristi Noem TIE for favorite vice president pick

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Bukayo Saka offers two-word response when asked if his goal in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle was ‘world-class’… as Gunners star provides blunt reply to Rio Ferdinand’s claims that he’s ‘not world-class yet’

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Victims’ Mother Speaks Out as Rebecca Grossman Is Convicted of Murder

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Balloon Intercepted by Fighter Jets Was Probably Just a Hobby Craft, NORAD Says

    Feb 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy