Victims’ Mother Speaks Out as Rebecca Grossman Is Convicted of Murder

Brian van der Brug/Getty Images
Nancy Iskander’s young sons were killed in 2020 when socialite Rebecca Grossman slammed into them at more than 70 mph in her Mercedes on a residential street.
On Friday, Iskander finally got a taste of justice. Grossman was convicted on two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, and one count of hit-and-run causing death. The Los Angeles jury reached their decision in a little over a day of deliberations.
Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Iskander thanked prosecutors for their commitment to finding the truth and expressed her gratitude that the trial was finally over.