Bukayo Saka offers two-word response when asked if his goal in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle was ‘world-class’… as Gunners star provides blunt reply to Rio Ferdinand’s claims that he’s ‘not world-class yet’

Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior all on the scoresheet for the Gunners’ victory

Newcastle’s dismal performance disappoints as Arsenal push for top spot

Mikel Arteta ‘DOES NOT trust everyone’ in his Arsenal team and refuses to rotate like Man City and Liverpool – Listen to the everything is beginning podcast

Bukayo Saka responded with pure grace after being called “world class” following Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

The winger has scored 16 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season, 13 of them in the Premier League.

Saka added a goal to his tally to make it 3-0 as Arsenal beat Eddie Howe’s Magpies and Rio Ferdinand called him “world class”.

During the post-match interview alongside Kai Havertz, Jules Breach said: “That finish, some would call world class.”

The winger laughed and simply replied: “No comment,” before adding that he was happy with the win and the team’s performance.

Saka dismissed the comment with a laugh and responded with ‘no comment’.

The Arsenal winger was described as “unreal” by Rio Ferdinand but “he is not world class yet”

Bukayo Saka recently reached the 50-goal mark for Arsenal in their clash against West Ham.

This time, there would be no ‘misfortune’ or ‘misfortune’ from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

It comes just weeks after Saka became the youngest player in over 40 years to reach 50 goals for Arsenal, taking his total goal contribution to exactly 100.

England legend Rio Ferdinand said otherwise, insisting that Saka is “not world class”.

Despite many praising the young winger, Ferdinand remains unconvinced of the England star’s “world-class” status.

speaking in Vibrate with FIVE, Fernando said: ‘Not yet. Listen, I think Saka has been unreal. In fact, I think she needs some rest, so many games for a little boy.

‘But I think it’s almost like what is world class? He hasn’t done it in the Champions League, right? I’m talking about the essential stages,” she said.

‘Saka is the best, don’t get me wrong. He is not world class yet.