Donald Trump handedly wins CPAC 2024 straw poll 94% to Nikki Haley’s 5% as Vivek Ramaswamy and Kristi Noem TIE for favorite vice president pick

An internal poll of Republican voters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) found that Donald Trump is once again their overwhelming first choice for president.

Trump won the vote decisively with 94 percent of the vote to Nikki Haley’s 5 percent. He also received a 96 percent job approval rating, with only 3 percent disapproving of his job performance as president among the 1,478 respondents.

It is the seventh consecutive year that the former president dominated the annual poll as a Republican candidate. In March 2023, 62 percent of spring conference attendees listed him as their top choice heading into 2024.

The former president’s victory comes the same day he faces Nikki Haley in the South Carolina primary. On Saturday he addressed his adoring fans and declared himself a “political dissident” before leaving for the Palmetto State for his long-awaited victory speech this afternoon.

Of Trump’s 17 potential running mates listed in the poll, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Kristi Noem tied with 15 percent of the vote.

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard came in third with 9 percent, and Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. Tim Scott finished tied for fourth with 8 percent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders were among voters’ choices at the conservative conference.

The poll represents the clearest choice among Republicans for the vice president position, as there has been speculation for months about who Trump might choose as his No. 2.

Senator Tim Scott endorses Trump at campaign rally in South Carolina

Governor Kristi Noem has been a leading contender for the vice presidential race

Talks about Trump’s running mate began in earnest this week after Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked the former president on Tuesday about a list of possible options.

The list included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump confirmed that they were all on his short list.

‘Honestly, all those people are good. “Everyone is fine, everyone is solid,” he stated.

CPAC respondents also overwhelmingly think Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in 2024, predicting former first lady Michelle Obama would take his place at 47 percent.

California Governor Gavin Newsom came in second with 32 percent.

The former president praised Tim Scott during his Friday rally in South Carolina.

“He ran and he was fine,” Trump said of Scott’s 2024 campaign. He ended his race in October.

‘He’s a respected guy. But he ran and did well, and then when he got out, he endorsed me and he’s a replacement. He is the best substitute I have ever seen.

“This guy went from being a modest, high-quality man to introducing his mother, who is incredible by the way,” Trump said.

He is a much better representative for me than for himself. And it’s true. And that is a great compliment. And do you know why? Because he is a person of great quality. “He doesn’t like to talk about himself,” Trump said in Scott’s home state.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, who were included in the survey, spoke Friday at the conference.

The potential running mates praised the former president during their remarks, galvanizing voters behind Trump.

“I have defended President Trump, the Constitution and, most importantly, you the people, in some of our Republic’s toughest fights,” Stefanik said Friday.

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also on the list as a possible vice presidential pick.

Governor Ron DeSantis was notably absent from CPAC this year

Noem directly mocked President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, questioned their leadership of the country and touted her own conservative credentials as she thrilled the crowd in Washington.

‘I’m just going to say it. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? It sucks,” he said, drawing loud applause from activists in the room.

He also indicated that Biden may not even make it to the November election and lashed out at the White House for not addressing the border.

“We have to face the facts, Joe Biden is not going to the president and Kamala is not a backup plan,” he said.

Noem praised Trump for his leadership and reminded the audience that she was one of the first politicians to step forward to support Trump in 2024, even as people suggested she run her own campaign.

“I said no, why run for president if you can’t win?” he said. ‘I didn’t say it to be nice. I said it because it was a fact.

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also appeared at CPAC, giving an impassioned speech in which she defended former President Donald Trump and called Democrats “dictators” who want to “destroy democracy.”

“I have met many strong, tough people in my life, I can’t think of a single one who could not only withstand everything that is coming against Donald Trump without falling apart, but someone who would actually choose to continue fighting against the entire Washington establishment.” said Gabbard, D-Hawaii.