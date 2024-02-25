Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    Nikki Haley Lost Her Home State. The Entire Primary Is Next.

    By

    The state that launched Nikki Haley to national prominence over a decade ago dealt an embarrassing—and potentially lethal—blow to her campaign for president on Saturday.

    As expected, the former governor of South Carolina was resoundingly defeated by Donald Trump in her home state’s primary election.

    Shortly after polls closed on Saturday evening, the Associated Press projected Trump as the winner. The only drama in the contest will be in how dominant his margin of victory is when all the votes are tallied.

