Palestine-supporting Bella Hadid dropped as the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s lipstick range

The company has denied that Hadid’s support for Gaza was behind the sudden dismissal.

Cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury has chosen Bella Hadid as the face of its best-selling lipstick range.

The move comes after the model, whose father is Palestinian, was criticized for expressing support for Gaza.

But last night the company strongly denied that this was the reason they suddenly let her go as a brand ambassador.

The 27-year-old’s departure came as a surprise to the staff. A source said the brand was so excited about launching the lipstick with Hadid that it had sent videos to staff telling them he had rehired her.

Bosses were thrilled after sales soared when they started working with the model seven months ago, describing the boost as the “Bella Hadid effect”.

Tilbury herself appeared in a promotional video with Hadid last year in which she tells her: ‘Bella, honey! I’m so happy you’re here.’ But now Hadid has been replaced by an unknown model.

Charlotte Tilbury confirmed that Hadid’s contract had come to an end, but insisted her political views were not a factor.

Hadid, whose father is property developer Mohamed Hadid, 75, has sparked controversy for online comments expressing support for Gaza.

In an Instagram post last October, shortly after Hamas massacred 1,200 Israelis in a terrorist attack, he wrote: ‘It is important to understand the difficulties of being Palestinian, in a world that sees us as terrorists resisting peace. . It is harmful, shameful and categorically false.”

She plans to launch her own cosmetics and wellness company, Orebella, in May.