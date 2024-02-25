Mark Wright in deep water after FLOODING his new BBC dressing room when he left the taps on while covering for Gethin Jones

<!–

The BBC’s Morning Live studio was flooded when stand-in presenter Mark Wright left a tap running in his dressing room.

Staff at the show, the rival to ITV’s This Morning, were left horrified when water poured out of the room after the episode aired at its new home in Manchester.

Wright, 37, who covered for Gethin Jones, had been appointed to a permanent role.

But BBC bosses were left furious at the damage caused to its new studio at the ABC buildings on Quay Street earlier this year.

Wright replaced regular host Gethin Jones (pictured) and used his dressing room during his stint.

A source said: “Mark was there for a presenting stint in order to take on a bigger role, mainly stepping into Gethin’s shoes, and had been given the use of his dressing room during his season.

“He obviously wasn’t used to presenting the show, maybe he had been a little nervous, but shortly after leaving the dressing room the place started to flood.

“It was chaos, there was water everywhere and it took a while before it was discovered that a tap had been left running.

‘There was water running down the hallway of the studio. Hopefully Mark will be allowed to return, it was obviously an accident.

Last night a BBC spokesperson said: “We do not comment on leaks.” Wright, who is married to actress Michelle Keegan, first became famous on the reality show The Only Way Is Essex.