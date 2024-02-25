Trump’s Victory Speech: Boos for Lindsey Graham, Praise for MTG

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump celebrated his projected win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night by fantasizing about telling President Joe Biden he’s “fired” on Election Day.

Now almost certain to clinch the GOP nomination after beating Nikki Haley in South Carolina, Trump told a crowd of supporters: “We’re going to be up here on November 5th, and we’re going to look at Joe Biden, and we’re going to look him right in the eye … and we’re going to say, ‘Joe, you’re fired!’”

The former president also gave a shout-out to family members in his victory speech, and appeared initially to forget one of his sons, before circling back several minutes later to correct what many perceived as a snub.

