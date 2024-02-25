Kylie Minogue feels ‘liberated’ to be single at 55 and admits she ‘could have done without’ some of her exes

Kylie Minogue has admitted she feels “liberated” to be single at 55 and acknowledges there are some past relationships she “could have done without”.

The pop star has been singing about love throughout her career, but said she’s not sure what she knows about it anymore.

When asked what her philosophy on love is, Kylie said Mirror: ‘Well, I’m single and I enjoy this freedom. I think we can make different decisions at this time than at other times. I guess don’t be afraid…I definitely have.

“There are some romances that maybe I could have done without, but it’s all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything.”

He added: “I’m trying to think of something cool to say, but hey, you fall in love.” What can you do? And you live and you learn. I don’t know what I know anymore.

Kylie’s most recent known romance was her five-year relationship with magazine boss Paul Solomons, which ended in 2023.

The Padam Padam singer was previously in a relationship with British actor Joshua Sasse, whom she met in late 2015.

The couple got engaged just six months later, but called it quits in 2017.

The star dated French film star Olivier Martinez between 2003 and 2008 and he was by her side while she battled breast cancer.

While there were claims that he was unfaithful, both parties insisted that was not the case and remained friends after the split.

One of Kylie’s most memorable former romances was with model James Gooding, whom she dated for three years between 2000 and 2003.

James was said to have cheated on Kylie with Sophie Dahl and then branded her a “self-obsessed, virtually friendless, control freak” in a scathing, tell-all interview.

Kylie later responded in an interview with The People, saying that James was a heavy drinker who “couldn’t live without smelling a line of cocaine.”

In the late 1980s, Kylie had a whirlwind 18-month romance with fellow Australian singer Michael Hutchence.

He later eloped with model Helena Christensen, and Kylie later admitted that their brief relationship had “corrupted” her in the “most perfect of ways.”

Kylie’s career has been flying high lately after she won her second Grammy this year for Padam Padam and is currently halfway through her Las Vegas residency.

She supposedly has He has been invited to return to The Venetian in Sin City. for life residence.

Following the success of her popular show, the singer has impressed boss Michael Gruber of Sin City’s Voltaire nightclub.

Insiders have said Sun The deal on the table is a ‘lifetime residency’, meaning Kylie can come and go whenever she wants to perform.

A source said: “Michael absolutely loves Kylie and doesn’t want to lose her. “It’s the first ‘lifetime residency’ where you can come and go according to the schedule that’s been put on the table in Las Vegas.

‘Usually venues want to lock someone in for a fixed period or have exclusivity when it comes to live shows. But when it comes to Kylie, Michael knows she’s onto something golden and has put the offer on the table for Kylie to consider.

Kylie is also hoping to do a stadium tour for her new album, so she has a lot to consider before accepting the offer.

The source added: “Kylie loves Las Vegas, but her schedule is packed for the next few months.” Kylie also wants to do a full stadium tour at some point, so staying stuck in Las Vegas wouldn’t be an option. Michael knows this and has put the life residency offer on the table so she can reflect on it.’

MailOnline has contacted Kylie’s representatives for comment.