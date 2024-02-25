Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    The 'Devil Wears Prada' SAG Awards Reunion Was So Damn Cute

    The ‘Devil Wears Prada’ SAG Awards Reunion Was So Damn Cute

    A Devil Wears Prada reunion? At the SAG Awards? Groundbreaking.

    Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway met up at Saturday evening’s Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, taking the stage to present the very first award of the night. Streep, who starred as Miranda Priestly in the 2006 flick, came out alone before she was joined by the other women. While sauntering up to front and center stage, Streep ran into the microphone set out for her.

    “Two things,” Streep began, laughing. “I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

