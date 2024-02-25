Bye daddy: The word ‘babygirl’ has every woman excited this year, writes JANA HOCKING, and it’s not for the reason you think

I don’t know who comes up with the names of the new dating trends right now, but we need to sit down and get serious.

You see, last year it was all about hanging out with the ‘dads’. You know, the older gentlemen who have a life together. The sexy George Clooney of the world who can make “you already filed your taxes” sound like a warm hug.

But that has been ruled out. Yes, leave your dad, because now we are going for a much better type of man. But clutch your pearls, ladies, because the term for this new “type” is equally disturbing.

They are called ‘Babygirls’. Yes, quite a word. And he is defined as ‘a man with energy, vulnerable, in tune with his emotions and something softer’.

You’ll notice that all of the main characters in last year’s movies have incorporated those traits. Jacob Elordi in Saltburn, Paul Mescal in basically all the films/series he has done, Pedro Pascal in interviews. They are in touch with his feelings, slightly melancholic and soft souls.

They are the sensitive souls who rescue pets from the pound and stop their cars to help old ladies cross the street.

Glorious creatures.

Perhaps this new “type” is really gaining popularity because there is less stigma when it comes to therapy. Getting in touch with our feelings and learning to communicate in a healthy way has made us look for the same in a partner. It certainly worked for me!

Last year I found myself in a difficult situation with a guy and realized that I wasn’t making the best decisions in life. So, I went to see a professional therapist and asked a simple favor: give me the tools to leave this relationship once and for all.

For the next eight weeks, my no-nonsense, fabulously French therapist did exactly that. By the time our sessions were over, I was in a great mental health space, my self-confidence had returned and I began to make decisions that were best for me.

Sure, it took a box of Kleenex and some hard truths, but my goodness, it was worth it.

I promised myself I would never fall in love with someone who hadn’t done the work themselves, like I had. That’s why I love this new trend!

She explained that the softest man, who feels his emotions and expresses them confidently, is the one she wants.

There’s a meme going around on Instagram that says ‘Men, we don’t want to see your bank balance, we want to see your therapy receipts!’ And that’s what I say, PREACH!

If you’re like me, you’ve dated projects, disasters, guys with a touch of toxic masculinity… and where does that take us? In therapy, that’s where.

Last week, my best friend lost the family dog ​​and she was crying, as was her husband. They cried together and it was a very healthy way to deal with the pain.

If this had been 20 years ago, the man would have been expected to “stick together,” put on a brave face, and keep going despite the pain. But we all know where that ends. Whether in a sudden burst of anger or worse, compressed pain.

The ‘babygirls’ are the ones who sit with us in our moments of sadness. They possess the greatest of all traits: empathy, and they communicate their thoughts and feelings openly and honestly.

Doesn’t that all sound pretty progressive?

In the name of “research,” I dug deep into YouTube to find examples of what a “girl” is, and it was basically hundreds of videos of Jacob Elordi being adorable.

He is completely comfortable in his skin. He is a little shy, polite and very sweet. Other videos included Harry Styles performing in a similar manner. Oh, and Keanu Reeves, definitely Keaun Reeves.

He’s the complete opposite of the fake alpha types we find in MAFS episodes or in the darkest corners of the Internet.

A ‘Babygirl’ would never tell another man to ‘muzzle his wife’. Yes, I’m looking at you Jack from ‘Married at First Sight’.

No, no, girls don’t have an inch of misogyny in their bones. They feel very comfortable in their skin and it shows. In fact, I would go so far as to say it makes them shine.

So ladies (and certain guys), can we make this new type of man our non-negotiable in 2024? Let’s embrace partners who are good for our mental health and make us stronger.

Too bad boys. You are so 2023.