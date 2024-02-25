Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    Robert Downey Jr. Thanked Mel Gibson in SAG Speech. There Was Instant Backlash.

    Robert Downey Jr. is facing social media backlash after thanking Mel Gibson in his SAG Awards speech.

    While accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, Downey took a moment to shout out a handful of stars who had impacted his career. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jodie Foster, and Annette Bening were among those named, along with Gibson.

    Gibson has been criticized for a number of controversies, including racist rants and domestic violence, anti-semitic remarks, and homophobia. The actor has been caught using the n-word a handful of times, once asked Winona Ryder if she was a Jewish “oven dodger,” and also said that “Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

