Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    News

    Trump Keeps Dominating Primaries While Getting Crushed in Court

    By

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    At this very moment, political journalists all over the country are searching theasurus.com for synonyms for “decisive.” Good luck to them.

    After all, there are only so many ways to describe the results of South Carolina’s GOP primary on Saturday. The votes haven’t been fully counted as of this writing, but all indications suggest a humiliating margin of victory for Donald Trump over Nikki Haley, who mounted a last stand in the state she governed—to mixed reviews—for six years.

    “Massive SC landslide for Trump,” University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato wrote in a social media post, predicting that the results would be so obvious, and so skewed, that the race would take no time to call.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

