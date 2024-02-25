Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway drag Meryl Streep during ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ reunion at SAG Awards

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway speak onstage during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Devil Wears Prada” actors Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway reunited at the SAG Awards.The trio rehashed lines from the movie and teased Streep over being like her cutthroat character.”I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda,” Streep sheepishly retorted.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway came together at Saturday’s Screen Actor Guild Awards to honor the 18th anniversary of the 2006 film, “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Streep, who started onstage alone, began her speech with a regrettable error — she forgot her glasses and envelope.

Blunt and Hathaway then walked out, holding just what Streep needed: Large, black, square-framed glasses and an awards envelope.

Hathaway wore a blue — perhaps Cerulean — Versace dress, and Blunt walked out in a bright, red custom Louis Vuitton gown.

The trio embraced onstage before Streep went into a monologue, asking: “It’s an age-old question, ‘Where does the character end and the actor begin?'”

“Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly, they’re sort of like twins,” Blunt said, referencing Streep’s character in the movie — a suspected caricature of Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour. Streep portrays Wintour as a cutthroat fashionista.

“I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda,” Streep sheepishly retorted.

Hathaway interjected: “No, that wasn’t a question.”

And as Streep struggled to tear open the envelope with the winner’s name, Blunt referenced another iconic line from the film.

“By all means, move at a glacial pace,” Blunt said. “You know how that thrills me.”

The trio announced the winner of the award for male actor in a comedy series, which Jeremy Allen White took home for “The Bear.”.

“The Devil Wears Prada” stars Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a young co-assistant to Streep’s character at the fictional Runway magazine, who faces off with Blunt’s character for the attention of the often cruel Streep.

The story will soon play in London’s West End starting in October as a musical starring Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly.

The 30th annual SAG Awards streamed live on Netflix for the first time. Other winners included Pedro Pascal for “The Last of Us,” Ali Wong for “Beef,” and Ayo Edebiri for “The Bear.”

In a post-win interview with host Tan France, Edebiri, who won for female actor in a comedy series, was asked what icons like Streep and Oprah may have thought of her speech.

“I think they just think, ‘I hope she’s OK,'” Edebiri said.

Read the original article on Business Insider