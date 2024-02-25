SAG Awards 2024: Reese Witherspoon is radiant in a figure-hugging red gown as she poses on the red carpet at star-studded event

Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

‘American fiction’

‘Barbie’

‘The color Purple’

‘Flower Moon Killers’

‘Oppenheimer’

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – ‘Nyad’

Lily Gladstone – ‘The Flower Moon Killers’

Carey Mulligan – ‘Master’

Margot Robbie – ‘Barbie’

Emma Stone – ‘Poor Things’

Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in Nyad

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – ‘Master’

Colman Domingo – ‘Rustin’

Paul Giamatti – ‘The Remains’

Cillian Murphy – ‘Oppenheimer’

Jeffrey Wright – ‘American Fiction’

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – ‘Oppenheimer’

Danielle Brooks – ‘The Color Purple’

Penelope Cruz – ‘Ferrari’

Jodie Foster – ‘Nyad’

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – ‘The Holdovers’ – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – ‘American Fiction’

Willem Dafoe – ‘Poor Things’

Robert De Niro – ‘The Flower Moon Killers’

Robert Downey Jr. – ‘Oppenheimer’ – WINNER

Ryan Gosling – ‘Barbie’

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers Of The Flower Moon

Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

‘The crown’

‘The golden era’

‘The last of us’

‘The morning show’

‘Succession’ – WINNER

Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

‘Abbot Primary’

‘Barry’

‘The Bear’ – WINNER

‘Only murders in the building’

‘Ted Lasso’

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’

Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’ – WINNER

Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’

Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’

Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

Morning Show Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – ‘Succession’

Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’

Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’

Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’ – WINNERS

Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Brunson Fifth – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso’

Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’

Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba – ‘Painkiller’

Kathryn Hahn – Beautiful Little Things

Brie Larson – ‘Chemistry Lessons’

Bel Powley – ‘A Little Light’

Ali Wong – ‘Beef’ – WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – ‘Travel Companions’

Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’

David Oyelowo – ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Tony Shalhoub – ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – ‘Beef’ – WINNER

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Team in a Television Series

mandalorian

‘Ahsoka’

‘Barry’

‘Beef’

‘The Last of Us’ – WINNER

‘The Mandalorian’

Excellent action performance by a stunt team in a movie

‘Barbie’

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ – WINNER