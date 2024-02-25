Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    SAG Awards 2024: Reese Witherspoon is radiant in a figure-hugging red gown as she poses on the red carpet at star-studded event

    Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

    ‘American fiction’

    ‘Barbie’

    ‘The color Purple’

    ‘Flower Moon Killers’

    ‘Oppenheimer’

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

    Annette Bening – ‘Nyad’

    Lily Gladstone – ‘The Flower Moon Killers’

    Carey Mulligan – ‘Master’

    Margot Robbie – ‘Barbie’

    Emma Stone – ‘Poor Things’

    Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in Nyad

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

    Bradley Cooper – ‘Master’

    Colman Domingo – ‘Rustin’

    Paul Giamatti – ‘The Remains’

    Cillian Murphy – ‘Oppenheimer’

    Jeffrey Wright – ‘American Fiction’

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

    Emily Blunt – ‘Oppenheimer’

    Danielle Brooks – ‘The Color Purple’

    Penelope Cruz – ‘Ferrari’

    Jodie Foster – ‘Nyad’

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph – ‘The Holdovers’ – WINNER

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

    Sterling K. Brown – ‘American Fiction’

    Willem Dafoe – ‘Poor Things’

    Robert De Niro – ‘The Flower Moon Killers’

    Robert Downey Jr. – ‘Oppenheimer’ – WINNER

    Ryan Gosling – ‘Barbie’

    Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers Of The Flower Moon

    Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

    ‘The crown’

    ‘The golden era’

    ‘The last of us’

    ‘The morning show’

    ‘Succession’ – WINNER

    Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

    ‘Abbot Primary’

    ‘Barry’

    ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

    ‘Only murders in the building’

    ‘Ted Lasso’

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

    Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’

    Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’ – WINNER

    Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’

    Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’

    Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

    Morning Show Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

    Brian Cox – ‘Succession’

    Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’

    Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

    Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’

    Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’ – WINNERS

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

    Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

    Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

    Brunson Fifth – ‘Abbott Elementary’

    Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

    Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

    Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso’

    Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’

    Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

    Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries

    Uzo Aduba – ‘Painkiller’

    Kathryn Hahn – Beautiful Little Things

    Brie Larson – ‘Chemistry Lessons’

    Bel Powley – ‘A Little Light’

    Ali Wong – ‘Beef’ – WINNER

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

    Matt Bomer – ‘Travel Companions’

    Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’

    David Oyelowo – ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

    Tony Shalhoub – ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

    Steven Yeun – ‘Beef’ – WINNER

    Best Action Performance by a Stunt Team in a Television Series

    mandalorian

    ‘Ahsoka’

    ‘Barry’

    ‘Beef’

    ‘The Last of Us’ – WINNER

    ‘The Mandalorian’

    Excellent action performance by a stunt team in a movie

    ‘Barbie’

    ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

    ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

    ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

    ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ – WINNER

