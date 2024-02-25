SAG Awards 2024: Reese Witherspoon is radiant in a figure-hugging red gown as she poses on the red carpet at star-studded event

Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
‘American fiction’
‘Barbie’
‘The color Purple’
‘Flower Moon Killers’
‘Oppenheimer’
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – ‘Nyad’
Lily Gladstone – ‘The Flower Moon Killers’
Carey Mulligan – ‘Master’
Margot Robbie – ‘Barbie’
Emma Stone – ‘Poor Things’
Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in Nyad
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – ‘Master’
Colman Domingo – ‘Rustin’
Paul Giamatti – ‘The Remains’
Cillian Murphy – ‘Oppenheimer’
Jeffrey Wright – ‘American Fiction’
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – ‘Oppenheimer’
Danielle Brooks – ‘The Color Purple’
Penelope Cruz – ‘Ferrari’
Jodie Foster – ‘Nyad’
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – ‘The Holdovers’ – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown – ‘American Fiction’
Willem Dafoe – ‘Poor Things’
Robert De Niro – ‘The Flower Moon Killers’
Robert Downey Jr. – ‘Oppenheimer’ – WINNER
Ryan Gosling – ‘Barbie’
Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers Of The Flower Moon
Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
‘The crown’
‘The golden era’
‘The last of us’
‘The morning show’
‘Succession’ – WINNER
Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
‘Abbot Primary’
‘Barry’
‘The Bear’ – WINNER
‘Only murders in the building’
‘Ted Lasso’
Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’
Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’ – WINNER
Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’
Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’
Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’
Morning Show Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – ‘Succession’
Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’
Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’
Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’
Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’ – WINNERS
Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Brunson Fifth – ‘Abbott Elementary’
Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso’
Bill Hader – ‘Barry’
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’
Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’
Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Uzo Aduba – ‘Painkiller’
Kathryn Hahn – Beautiful Little Things
Brie Larson – ‘Chemistry Lessons’
Bel Powley – ‘A Little Light’
Ali Wong – ‘Beef’ – WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer – ‘Travel Companions’
Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’
David Oyelowo – ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’
Tony Shalhoub – ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – ‘Beef’ – WINNER
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Team in a Television Series
mandalorian
‘Ahsoka’
‘Barry’
‘Beef’
‘The Last of Us’ – WINNER
‘The Mandalorian’
Excellent action performance by a stunt team in a movie
‘Barbie’
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ – WINNER