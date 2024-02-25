Alex Rodriguez sat courtside during the Timberwolves’ loss to the Bucks on Friday.

He admitted that he got his crazy tan after falling asleep in the sun while on vacation.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Alex Rodriguez hilariously admitted that he got his extreme tan after falling asleep in the sun while on holiday.

The baseball legend’s tan went viral on Friday night after appearing at a Minnesota Timberwolves game, and fans made several funny comparisons to his appearance.

Rodriguez, who agreed in 2021 to become part owner of the Timberwolves, looked different than usual while sitting courtside with his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Now Rodriguez, who used to be engaged to Jennifer Lopez, has revealed what happened.

On Instagram on Saturday night, he said: ‘It’s okay everyone. I know I’m dark-skinned but I’m Dominican and I went on vacation and fell asleep in the sun.’

Alex Rodriguez was spotted at the Timberwolves game on Friday night with an extreme tan, but admitted he fell asleep in the sun while on vacation.

And fans were amused by his darker complexion as they compared him to D.Donald Trump, Ross from Friends and even a baked potato.

“We all show our support for Trump in our own way,” one person wrote on X, referring to the former president’s sometimes infamous orange skin tone.

Another said: “Alex Rodriguez on TV looks like a roast potato.”

And a different fan joked: “Alex Rodriguez does indeed count Mississippi,” referencing a “Friends” episode in which Ross gets a spray tan.

TV host and sportscaster Jeff Johnson posted: “A-Rod got the BHM package at the tanning salon.”

And fans made plenty of jokes online about the former Yankees star’s appearance.

One X user even compared him to former President Donald Trump and his infamous tan.

Sportscaster Jeff Johnson posted: ‘A-Rod got the BHM package at the tanning salon’

Three years ago, Rodríguez and businessman Marc Lore reached an agreement to buy the T-Wolves for $1.5 billion.

The deal has not yet been finalized and the couple is paying that sum incrementally, but they are expected to become owners of the franchise later this year.

As a player, Rodríguez was a three-time MVP and won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees.

He last played in 2016.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost Friday’s contest to the Bucks 112-107.