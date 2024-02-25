Campbellsville Freshman Found Dead in Dorm, Another Student Arrested

GoFundMe

In the latest violence to rock a college campus, an 18-year-old student was found dead in his dorm room at Campbellsville University in Kentucky, and a 21-year-old student was arrested on suspicion of murder after being found hiding in a barn.

The victim was identified as Josiah Malachi Kilman, a freshman wrestler from Montana; no cause of death was immediately provided.

“Joe and Jessica Kilman received the news this morning that their beloved son Josiah has left this earthly world and has gone to be with the Lord our Father in Heaven,” a family friend said in a GoFundMe.

Read more at The Daily Beast.