Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    News

    Lily Gladstone’s SAG Win Means She Could Beat Emma Stone at the Oscars

    By

    Feb 25, 2024 , , , ,
    Lily Gladstone’s SAG Win Means She Could Beat Emma Stone at the Oscars

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    The Oscars race for Best Actress is now neck-and-neck, following Lily Gladstone’s win at the SAG Awards on Saturday evening.

    Although pundits at Variety and Entertainment Weekly predicted Emma Stone would take the win, it was ultimately Gladstone who walked away with the trophy. Gladstone won for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Best Picutre-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon.

    “My friends, fellow actors, I have felt the good in what you have done, in what you do,” Gladstone began. “This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room and those not in this room, I’m so proud of us. Solidarity with other unions.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Steve Smith’s T20 Cricket World Cup hopes take another mighty blow as Australia sweep New Zealand

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Inside the SAG Awards 2024! Merry Rhea Perlman sips from a HIP FLASK while Jessica Chastain flashes her cleavage at Margot Robbie at VERY raucous star-studded event

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Charlie Kirk Wants Coca-Cola to Sponsor Televised Executions

    Feb 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Steve Smith’s T20 Cricket World Cup hopes take another mighty blow as Australia sweep New Zealand

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Inside the SAG Awards 2024! Merry Rhea Perlman sips from a HIP FLASK while Jessica Chastain flashes her cleavage at Margot Robbie at VERY raucous star-studded event

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Charlie Kirk Wants Coca-Cola to Sponsor Televised Executions

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    SAG 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ sweeps top awards

    Feb 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy