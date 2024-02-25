Lily Gladstone’s SAG Win Means She Could Beat Emma Stone at the Oscars

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Oscars race for Best Actress is now neck-and-neck, following Lily Gladstone’s win at the SAG Awards on Saturday evening.

Although pundits at Variety and Entertainment Weekly predicted Emma Stone would take the win, it was ultimately Gladstone who walked away with the trophy. Gladstone won for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Best Picutre-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon.

“My friends, fellow actors, I have felt the good in what you have done, in what you do,” Gladstone began. “This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room and those not in this room, I’m so proud of us. Solidarity with other unions.”

