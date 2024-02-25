AFL superstar Toby Greene’s new baby girl arrives just weeks out from season opener: ‘New best friend’

Toby Greene and his partner welcome a baby girl

The AFL star wrote ‘New best friend’ in an Insta post

Greene says her partner will be a “super mom”

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

GWS Giants captain Toby Greene and partner Georgia Stirton have welcomed their first baby and shared a heartwarming video on social media of the new arrival’s wriggling legs.

The proud parents posted the sweet video clip on Instagram over the weekend, with Greene writing “new best friend” along with a love heart emoji.

The baby girl arrived on Thursday, and the Giants star missed his club’s practice match against the Swans so he could be ready for the birth.

News that the child was on the way was made public at the 2023 Brownlow Medal event.

Greene recently opened up about fatherhood, saying he was confident his partner would be a “super mom.”

Toby Greene and his partner Georgia Stirton welcomed their first baby together

News that the child was on the way was made public at the 2023 Brownlow Medal event (pictured)

“I’ll make a lot of phone calls to moms and friends who have had babies and go from there,” she said.

“I don’t think I’ve thought about it too much, I’m just taking it in. Once it comes, I’m sure it will be a big shock to the system.”

‘(Life) will be a little bit tougher but a lot of the guys have done it during my time in the AFL. It’s just something you have to deal with, you might lose a few hours of sleep here or there, but that’s okay.

‘I have done a complete preseason so the body is ready. It’s just a matter of managing it when necessary and I’m sure Georgia will be very accommodating too.

“She will be a super good mother.”

Greene also said football hasn’t been on his mind much lately.

“To be honest, I haven’t thought much about the beginning of the season,” Greene said. “It was more like the period before having the baby.”

“Hopefully it will be a smooth delivery and everyone will be happy and healthy and then we can start thinking a little more about the first round.”

Greene said she was confident her partner would be a “super mom.”

The Giants captain says he’s been thinking about the newcomer, not football, right now.

“But I’m sure the guys will be in a good position on Thursday and start playing our way.”

“I’m still figuring this out. It’s more stressful for Georgia, that’s for sure. But everything is fine for Thursday, so I hope everything is fine.”

The Giants will have their first crack at the reigning openers when they host Collingwood in the ‘Opening Round’ on March 9 at GIANTS Stadium.