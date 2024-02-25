Charlie Kirk Wants Coca-Cola to Sponsor Televised Executions

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk went beyond the pale this week, when he suggested on his ThoughtCrime podcast that the U.S. should embrace televised executions and force kids to watch them.

Kirk said one of his problems with capital punishment is: “…It takes too long. Too many appeals. It’s too expensive. It should be public, it should be quick, it should be televised,” he said. “You could have it brought to you by Coca-Cola and no, I’m not kidding by the way, I would totally tune in to see some pedo get their head chopped off.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.