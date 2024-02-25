Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    News

    Charlie Kirk Wants Coca-Cola to Sponsor Televised Executions

    By

    Feb 25, 2024 , , , , ,
    Charlie Kirk Wants Coca-Cola to Sponsor Televised Executions

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

    Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk went beyond the pale this week, when he suggested on his ThoughtCrime podcast that the U.S. should embrace televised executions and force kids to watch them.

    Kirk said one of his problems with capital punishment is: “…It takes too long. Too many appeals. It’s too expensive. It should be public, it should be quick, it should be televised,” he said. “You could have it brought to you by Coca-Cola and no, I’m not kidding by the way, I would totally tune in to see some pedo get their head chopped off.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Steve Smith’s T20 Cricket World Cup hopes take another mighty blow as Australia sweep New Zealand

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Inside the SAG Awards 2024! Merry Rhea Perlman sips from a HIP FLASK while Jessica Chastain flashes her cleavage at Margot Robbie at VERY raucous star-studded event

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    SAG 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ sweeps top awards

    Feb 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Steve Smith’s T20 Cricket World Cup hopes take another mighty blow as Australia sweep New Zealand

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Inside the SAG Awards 2024! Merry Rhea Perlman sips from a HIP FLASK while Jessica Chastain flashes her cleavage at Margot Robbie at VERY raucous star-studded event

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    Charlie Kirk Wants Coca-Cola to Sponsor Televised Executions

    Feb 25, 2024
    News

    SAG 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ sweeps top awards

    Feb 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy