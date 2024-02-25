Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    SNL Shames Terrified Republicans for Surrendering to Trump

    SNL Shames Terrified Republicans for Surrendering to Trump

    Saturday Night Live put up its best cold open in quite a while this week, with a comedic peek at what the GOP’s boot-lickingest politicians really might really think about Donald Trump.

    In the wake of Trump’s big South Carolina victory, Jim Risch (Mikey Day), Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez), Lindsey Graham (James Austin Johnson), and Tim Scott (Devon Walker) gathered together for cocktails, tater tots, and some awkward conversation about their feared leader.

    Risch opened the door to some potential Trump smack-talk when he admitted, “Sometimes I do not know what my party is doing. I mean, I’ve been pushing for Ukraine funding for the past six months. It’s essential to American security. And Trump just killed it with one phone call. The man doesn’t care about this country one Iota. Sometimes I think he’s downright dangerous.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

