Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    Shane Gillis Bombs on SNL With Down Syndrome and Gay Jokes

    There was one big elephant in the room when Shane Gillis walked on stage to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he addressed it straight away. “I was actually fired from this show, a while ago, but you know… Don’t look that up,” he told viewers. “Please. Don’t even worry about it.”

    Gillis then quickly pivoted to a set about how he should probably have become a high school football coach, followed by a joke about his dad being a volunteer girl’s high school assistant basketball coach, which did not go over well. “I thought it was great, never mind,” he laughed. “Thought that was gonna be a big hit here.”

    This was the recurring sentiment of his throughout the monologue. Although the lack of laughs may not have seemed that noticeable to the viewers’ at home, we know from previous episodes that it often sounds a lot worse from the performer’s point of view.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

