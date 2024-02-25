Big Brother star Katie Williams reveals details about her romantic sunset beach proposal to the ‘love of her life’ Georgia Hull and their exciting wedding plans: ‘I’ve never been happier in my life’

Katie Williams has revealed how she pulled off her very romantic surprise beachside proposal to girlfriend and ‘love of her life’ Georgia Hull.

The former Big Brother Australia star, 29, confirmed his engagement to makeup artist Georgia in a gushing series of Instagram posts last Wednesday.

Now, the couple have spoken exclusively to Daily Mail Australia about the special day and how Katie managed to surprise Georgia with a beautiful proposal on the beach at sunset.

The reality TV star also shared details of their potential three-day wedding plans and gushed about starting a family with Georgia, who plans to take his last name ‘Williams’ when they tie the knot.

Katie said her new fiancée Georgia, who is her first girlfriend, “has changed her life forever” and although a few years ago she didn’t think she would marry a woman, she has “never been happier.”

Katie Williams has revealed all about how she pulled off her very romantic beachside surprise proposal to girlfriend and ‘love of her life’ Georgia Hull.

The former Big Brother Australia star, 29, confirmed his engagement to Georgia in a series of gushing Instagram posts last Wednesday, showing the moment he got down on one knee.

“I don’t identify with labels, I’m just in love with myself and it feels really beautiful that we’re getting married and we can have this future together,” she said.

“It’s definitely different, a few years ago I would have never thought I would propose to a girl, I thought my future was with men, but I have never been happier in my life and I have never been more in love in my life, This is my love.

Katie said she pulled off the very elaborate surprise proposal by telling makeup artist Georgia that she had booked them for a Valentine’s Day-themed job.

Katie said she secretly set up the stage complete with candles and flowers at Tamarama Beach, where they walked for most of their first dates during the Covid pandemic.

“The only way to fool her, because she’s so busy all the time and works seven days a week, so the only time to catch her off guard and go away for two days was to pretend it was work,” Katie said.

‘It worked out really well and we ended up booking this gorgeous accommodation, it was absolutely perfect. She had no idea.

Now, the couple have spoken exclusively to Daily Mail Australia about the special day and how Katie managed to surprise Georgia with a beautiful proposal on the beach at sunset.

Katie sweetly said that her new fiancée Georgia has “changed her life” and said that although she didn’t think she would marry a woman a few years ago, she had “never been happier.”

Of her elaborate lie, Katie continued: “I pretended to Georgia that we were doing a job for Valentine’s Day. I pretended it was an AirBnB Valentine’s Day job and she didn’t know I had set up the AirBnB with candles, flowers, her favorite champagne, champagne flutes that said ‘Georgia Williams’, because she’ll take our last name, and the date on that we met.

‘I bought 100 candles and her favorite flowers. Because I pretended it was a job, she swayed at sunset on Tamarama beach, which is a special place for us, because we met in lockdown and most of our dates, the first six months of our dates, were doing the Bondi with Bronte. .

‘I wanted to do a proposal at sunset on the beach, in the East, somewhere near Bondi. She thought it was a job and that I had cameras and a videographer, and she got the surprise of her life because she thought it was a Valentine’s Day job.

Georgia admitted that she was completely surprised by the proposal because, although they had talked about engagement rings, she wasn’t expecting Katie to get down on one knee that day.

‘She really, really got me so good. I didn’t think this was going to happen for six months. We had been talking about rings and she was saying that she couldn’t find anything I liked,” Georgia said.

Reflecting on the proposal, Katie revealed that she had prepared a stunning beachside proposal with flowers and candles (pictured), keeping it all a Georgia surprise.

Georgia admitted that she was completely surprised by the proposal as, although they had talked about engagement rings, she wasn’t expecting Katie to get down on one knee that day.

And I was like “me too, I can’t even find anything” and I was trying to find inspirational images and I thought “honey, it’s really hard!” and she said “I know.” He had me good! She even got her boss to write her a fake work email!’

Katie cheekily said she had pretended her accommodation had been canceled at the last minute to delay Georgia and ensure she arrived exactly at sunset for the romantic proposal.

Katie and Georgia’s parents were aware of the epic surprise, and Georgia joked that she couldn’t understand why her dad was rushing her to the beach on time when he dropped her off.

Their picture-perfect proposal was caught on camera with the happy couple looking very happy at the special moment, which saw Katie get down on one knee and pop the all-important question with a stunning diamond ring in her hand.

Of her engagement ring, Georgia gushed: “I am delighted with the ring. It is so beautiful! It’s very, very big, I’ve never worn something so precious in my entire life! “I’m a little afraid to use it.”

Their perfect marriage proposal was caught on camera and the happy couple looked very happy at the special moment.

“It’s everything I could have wanted, I didn’t even know what I wanted, but she achieved it, she designed it and she was a part of it all.” “It’s very beautiful, but it definitely catches your eye,” she added.

Katie said the sun came out for their proposal after a week of rain and her healer messaged her just one day before telling her “it’s time to step forward”, despite having no knowledge of his plans.

The couple were also looking forward to their wedding, telling Daily Mail Australia they just want to spend the special day with their families and may have a three-day wedding “festival”.

“We don’t know what we want to do for a wedding, but we’re going to start planning soon because we want to have babies in the next two years,” Katie said.

While Georgia added: “My ideal, and I think it would be Katie’s too, would be to have a three-day festival with all our family on a big property somewhere, just having quality time and rejoicing.”

“That’s the most important thing for me, it’s the little moments leading up to the big day, it’s not just the eight hours of the day at the ceremony, it’s everything that surrounds it.

The couple were also looking forward to their wedding and said they just want to spend the special day with their families, revealing they could have a three-day wedding ‘festival’.

“I really want to make the most of that and also the time with our families.”

Looking toward their future together, the couple said they hope to get married next year and begin planning to have a family together the following year.

‘We talk about it all the time, I think we’ll get married next year and have babies the year after that. “We definitely want babies, wedding planning and then babies,” Katie said.

“As soon as we have a backyard and I can grow some vegetables, then the babies will come,” Georgia added.

Things haven’t always been easy for the couple, as Katie also opened up about how Georgia helped her come into the public eye and deal with cruel trolling.

Looking toward their future together, the couple said they hope to get married next year and begin planning to have a family together the following year.

“Coming out of the closet for me was a great challenge in front of the public; It became much easier with Georgia. “Georgia since she was sixteen has dated boys and girls and she has never felt the need to identify with any label,” Katie said.

‘She’s just been herself and fallen in love with the person. Meeting Georgia changed my life forever, she made the coming out process so much easier. Coming out in the media is a big responsibility, it’s a lot of pressure, you want to make sure you’re saying the right things and representing the community in a great way.”

“The trolling was really big, I’ve had some really serious trolling,” he added.

Katie and Georgia first confirmed their romance in August 2021 and have been going strong ever since, and are now looking forward to their special wedding day.