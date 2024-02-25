Headed back to the presidents’ club? Donald Trump hugs eccentric Argentinian leader Javier Milei ahead of stunning primary win against Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump received a hug from Argentina’s new president and longtime Trump acolyte Javier Milei at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

Trump took another step toward a November general election rematch with Joe Biden by decimating Nikki Haley in her home state in the South Carolina Republican primary.

Before that, however, he was backstage at CPAC when he met with Milei, who took office in December after running a Trump-inspired campaign, complete with red hats that said ‘Make Argentina Great Again’ in a nod to the the former president’s own ‘Make America’. Great move again.

He was the latest of several foreign politicians at CPAC to echo popular Trump themes on issues such as immigration and the perceived threat of socialism.

In the video, Trump tells Milei: “Make Argentina great again.” Milei then uttered her famous phrase: ‘Long live freedom, damn it!’

Former President Donald Trump received a hug from Argentina’s new president and longtime Trump acolyte Javier Milei at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

The result came just seconds after the polls closed on an embarrassing night for Haley, who has vowed to stay in the race even as her path to the nomination quickly closes.

The Argentine’s appearance at CPAC came a day after he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A senior Milei official alleged that Marc Stanley, the US ambassador in Buenos Aires, had suggested that Milei not speak at CPAC.

Milei’s security minister, Patricia Bullrich, who also attended the meeting south of Washington, said Stanley told Milei’s office that he thought the conference was “very political” and that it was not appropriate for him to participate.

“It was an honor to come,” Bullrich said. “He comes here as a speaker, to give a general speech, not to talk about elections.”

Milei urged the CPAC crowd to end socialism and not support further regulation of the economy. He also called abortion access a “killer agenda” to decrease population size.

“Do not be carried away by sirens who sing social justice,” he said in Spanish. ‘Don’t give up your freedom. Fight for your freedom because if you don’t fight, they will lead you to misery.’

Trump congratulated the new leader the night he was declared the winner last November, writing in Truth Social: ‘Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great run for president of Argentina.

Trump was backstage at CPAC when he met with Milei, who took office in December after running a Trump-inspired campaign, complete with red hats that read “Make Argentina Great Again” in a nod to the former president’s own “Make Argentina” movement. “America Great Again.”

Javier Milei, Argentina’s fiery right-wing populist president, gave Donald Trump an ecstatic hug on Saturday a day after meeting with Biden administration officials in Buenos Aires.

Trump took another step toward a general election rematch with Joe Biden by decimating Nikki Haley in her home state in the South Carolina Republican primary.

‘The whole world was watching! I’m very proud of you. You will change your country and truly make Argentina great again!’

He also posted a photo of Milei posing with the Gadsden flag, emblazoned with the words “Don’t tread on me,” long considered a symbol of libertarian politics.

In a speech after his dramatic victory, he promised that “the reconstruction of Argentina begins today” and echoed Trump, saying he would “drain the swamp.”

The two may work together again sooner rather than later, as the hug came hours before Trump declared his quick victory at his Election Day party held at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, saying with a smile: “This was a little earlier.” than we expected.’

Trump’s victory is built on the growing momentum he has built following his victories in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

But Trump is changing his primary message and telling his voters that they should start focusing on the general election in November.

“Nine months is a long time,” he said of the schedule leading up to this year’s presidential elections. “I just wish we could do it faster.”

“You know, in certain countries, you can announce the date of your elections,” he added. ‘If I had the right to do it, I would do it tomorrow. I would say that tomorrow we will have elections.

Former President Donald Trump took the stage to declare victory in the South Carolina primary in Columbia on Saturday night.

The former president does not want to lose the momentum he feels he has after his broad victories and multiple accusations that, according to him, are political persecution.

‘South Carolina – thank you very much. Go home, rest. We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Trump urged in remarks in which he never mentioned his remaining Republican rival.

Haley’s loss on Saturday marks the first time a Republican candidate has lost his home state’s presidential primary in more than 50 years. The previous one was Richard Nixon, who lost the California primary to Ronald Reagan, who was also from California.

But Haley said during a state of the race speech Tuesday that she was “far” from ending her candidacy despite her disappointing primary performance so far and dismal polls showing her trailing Trump in the polls. national and state elections by wide margins.

The former South Carolina governor said she plans to remain in the 2024 Republican primary until Super Tuesday on March 5, when 16 states and one territory hold contests and a staggering 874 delegates are at stake on that day alone.

Trump spoke for just over 20 minutes, and even after leaving the stage, the Associated Press was only reporting 6 percent of the votes counted in South Carolina.

Trump embarrassed Nikki Haley in her home state when the race was called just seconds after polls closed at 7 p.m.

Nikki Haley’s loss on Saturday marks the first time in more than 50 years that a Republican presidential candidate has lost his home state in a primary election.

Trump acknowledged during his remarks that the crowd at his election night party in the South Carolina state capital was “very opinionated,” even toward some of the former president’s honored guests.

At the mention of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the crowd booed even though Trump told them he is a good person.

Some voters in South Carolina told DailyMail.com on Saturday that Haley ruined any future career ambitions by running in the 2024 race and insist her career in politics, especially in the Palmetto State, is over.

“She’s gone bankrupt in politics because no one I know will vote for her again after she stood up to Trump and said all the vile things she said about him,” said Kendal Fiorini, a 58-year-old Trump supporter.

Trump won 51 percent in Iowa against Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and a few other longshots. Then in New Hampshire last month, he won 54.3 percent in a race essentially between him and Haley after the rest of the primary candidates dropped out, with most supporting Trump.

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary on John’s Island, South Carolina, on Saturday, February 24.

The former president then took 99.1 percent of the vote in the Nevada caucus earlier this month, which Haley did not participate in after opting to run in the state’s primary, where she surprisingly lost to the ballot option “none of these candidates.” .’

Trump held a rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Friday, where approximately 6,000 supporters attended to hear his final appeal before the primary.

He also spoke at the Black Conservative Federation Gala in Columbia later on Friday, before heading to National Harbor, Maryland, to deliver CPAC remarks outside Washington, DC on Saturday morning.