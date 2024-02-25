Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cut casual figures as they touch down in Melbourne with baby Rocky

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made the most of their time in Australia.

The jet-setting couple departed Sydney Airport on Sunday afternoon before landing in Melbourne along with their son, Rocky.

He was also accompanied by Travis’ Blink 182 bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, as the band toured the country.

The A-list couple cut casual figures for their flight, with Kourtney wearing a loose-fitting black and white band shirt.

She added a pair of baggy pants and wore minimal makeup and designer sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Travis opted for a white T-shirt and a pair of baggy pants with a bone design on the side.

She added a pair of sunglasses and showed off her many tattoos while pushing Rocky in a stroller.

The reality star and rocker have been playing tourist while enjoying local sights during their visit.

Kourtney and Travis have been making the most of their time in Australia during their latest world tour.

Last week they were spotted visiting the popular Gelato Messina on Bondi Beach.

The couple have already been spotted around Australia dining at Sydney restaurant Peace Harmony and vegan cafe Dicki’s.

They have also been seen drinking coffee in Brisbane, Queensland, where they stayed in a luxury hotel that cost $1,800 a night.

The couple and their blended family were staying in a stunning rental apartment in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

On Thursday, the reality TV personality showed off the surprising rental in a picturesque seaside suburb she booked through Airbnb.

Airbnb was located in the prestigious suburb of Bellevue Hill.

At first, Kourtney remained in Sydney with her children while Travis and his bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus toured, performing in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Airbnb was located in the prestigious suburb of Bellevue Hill.

Blink-182 will play a few more shows in Sydney and Melbourne on the newly added dates before heading to New Zealand.