Enjoying a sausage sizzle at your local Bunnings is an experience synonymous with weekends in Australia.

It was one of the first experiences Caroline Kennedy had when she arrived in Canberra in 2022. It was also the first time she heard anyone talk about the ‘Sh*tbox rally’.

An annual Cancer Council fundraiser that attracts around 500 participants, cars worth less than $1500 drive from Adelaide to Perth in April.

He caught the attention of the US ambassador and now, two years later, he bought an old Ford Falcon called ‘Moonshot’ to participate in the 3,000 km rally.

Before her imminent trip, the daughter of the late US President John F. Kennedy returned on Sunday to where it all began: Bunnings.

US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy helped with a sausage fundraiser at a Bunnings store in Canberra on Sunday.

Behind a barbecue in a Canberra shop, Ms Kennedy was joined by the original grillers who first introduced her to the money-raising campaign.

“I’m very happy that the people who first told me about Sh*tbox, from whom I bought my first sausage two years ago, are also here,” he said.

‘We are very excited. Our car will be called ‘Moonshot’ in honor of President (Joe) Biden’s cancer launch (initiative) and President Kennedy’s race to the moon.

He said he had met “many inspiring scientists in Australia” who were working to cure cancer.

“I think having met the people I’ve met, I couldn’t be more hopeful (that the cancer will be cured),” she said.

Kennedy has earned something of a reputation as a revhead since arriving in Australia in 2022, having attended the annual Summernats festival twice.

He has adapted well to the Australian lifestyle during his time here, having previously attended AFL matches and taken part in an NRL training session with the Brisbane Broncos.