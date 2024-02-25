AFL star Dane Swan reveals his blowout 40th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas ‘nearly killed him’

<!–

Dane Swan has revealed his 40th birthday was so wild it “almost killed him”.

The AFL star invited a group of friends to the international party that took place in both Las Vegas in the United States and Cabo in Mexico.

“It seems like we’ve been like this for six months,” the footballer told the newspaper. Herald of the sun on Sunday.

“I didn’t expect anyone to come and there were 10 of us who went to Las Vegas and 30 of us went to Cabo,” he explained.

“In the end it almost killed me, but that’s what it’s supposed to do.”

Swan continued the celebrations at home with another party at The Union Hotel pub in Windsor on Sunday, a venue he co-owns.

“Everyone’s sick of me,” he admitted of the endless partying, adding that his partner was over it too.

‘I don’t think Taylor will let me have anything else. We had a great time,’ she confessed.

Last year, the AFL bad boy star revealed he will expand his career by starring in a new lifestyle show exploring the vibrant tastes of Melbourne.

The former Collingwood player presents Taste Buds with Dane Swan, screening on 7Mate.

He began filming the show last year, which explores Melbourne’s lively restaurant scene.

What you are going to see is a different Dane Swan. I enjoy the food, something a little different than what I’m used to,” he told Herald of the sun.

“I will try everything,” added the starting player.

Last August, Swan was reported to have purchased a beautiful pub on Melbourne’s fashionable Chapel Street.

The champion athlete is now co-owner of the historic Union Hotel, built in 1856, which is located in Windsor in the trendy South Yarra district.

Swan already has interests in The Albion hotel in South Melbourne and The Osbourne in South Yarra.

His partners in the new venture are Gabriel Jakobson and Simon Lennox, owner of The Osbourne.