Take a tour of this futuristic spinning glass house that just hit the market in New Zealand for $665,000

An exterior view of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand, illuminated in early evening.
A unique, glass-walled spinning house is on the market in New Zealand for $665,000.Known as “the Lighthouse,” it has been engineered to turn 360 degrees on its central axis.The three-bedroom property features a spiral staircase, two balconies, and lush gardens.
A unique house that can spin 360 degrees on its axis has been put up for sale in New Zealand and is creating quite a buzz.
Known locally as “The Lighthouse,” 179 Maraetai Road, near Auckland’s Pohutukawa coast, is a futuristic, glass-walled near-circular building with unique engineering that means its owners can choose their own view by rotating the building at the click of a button.
The three-bedroom property is the creation of designer Don Dunick, who built it in 2000 after years of research — and is now on the market for NZ $1,075,000, or about $665,000 US.
According to Sotheby’s International Realty, which is managing the sale, the building’s doors can be programmed to close whenever someone approaches.
The house is just a short walk up from the popular Maraetai Beach, and sits on 8,700 feet of sloped garden, much of which is covered in lush greenery.
The building’s designer, Don Dunick, had to lodge several patents in the process of making it spin, Sotheby’s International Realty said.
It includes a wall oven, an electric hob, a dishwasher, and a waste disposal unit.
Many of the double laminated glass panels slide open, giving access to the outdoors from almost anywhere inside.
This is an ideal space for a barbecue or just soaking up the view, Sotheby’s said.
Two larger bedrooms sit either side of a smaller one, which looks ideal for a home office or playroom.
Floor-to-ceiling drapes offer some privacy.
The carport almost makes it look like the house is floating in the air.
“We have had a phenomenal response to the property,” Sotheby’s realtor Carolyn Hanson said, adding: “It is definitely getting the world wide attention we knew it would.”