Take a tour of this futuristic spinning glass house that just hit the market in New Zealand for $665,000

An exterior view of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand, illuminated in early evening.

A unique, glass-walled spinning house is on the market in New Zealand for $665,000.Known as “the Lighthouse,” it has been engineered to turn 360 degrees on its central axis.The three-bedroom property features a spiral staircase, two balconies, and lush gardens.

A unique house that can spin 360 degrees on its axis has been put up for sale in New Zealand and is creating quite a buzz.

Known locally as “The Lighthouse,” 179 Maraetai Road, near Auckland’s Pohutukawa coast, is a futuristic, glass-walled near-circular building with unique engineering that means its owners can choose their own view by rotating the building at the click of a button.

The three-bedroom property is the creation of designer Don Dunick, who built it in 2000 after years of research — and is now on the market for NZ $1,075,000, or about $665,000 US.

Welcome to ‘the Lighthouse.’ An exterior view of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand, illuminated in early evening. Sotheby’s International Realty According to Sotheby’s International Realty, which is managing the sale, the building’s doors can be programmed to close whenever someone approaches. If you don’t like this stunning ocean view — you can change it. A still from a video tour of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand. Sotheby’s International Realty The house is just a short walk up from the popular Maraetai Beach, and sits on 8,700 feet of sloped garden, much of which is covered in lush greenery. A full rotation of the property takes 33 minutes. Two side-by-side stills from a video tour of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand, marked up by Business Insider. Sotheby’s International Realty The building’s designer, Don Dunick, had to lodge several patents in the process of making it spin, Sotheby’s International Realty said. The building’s unusual design has an open plan first floor… A wedge-shaped living room area on the first floor of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand. Sotheby’s International Realty … all built around an elegant spiral staircase at the center. An interior view of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand. Sotheby’s International Realty There’s a stainless steel-fronted kitchen. A view of the kitchen area in 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand. Sotheby’s International Realty It includes a wall oven, an electric hob, a dishwasher, and a waste disposal unit. A walkway around the first floor is surrounded in greenery. A view of a narrow gallery encircling the exterior of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand. Sotheby’s International Realty Many of the double laminated glass panels slide open, giving access to the outdoors from almost anywhere inside. A more spacious open-air gallery encircles the building’s upper level. A view of 179 Maraetai Road’s upper gallery on the second floor. Sotheby’s International Realty This is an ideal space for a barbecue or just soaking up the view, Sotheby’s said. Upstairs, there’s three bedrooms. A hallway view of the second floor of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand. Sotheby’s International Realty Two larger bedrooms sit either side of a smaller one, which looks ideal for a home office or playroom. There’s also an airy master bedroom. A view of a bedroom at 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand. Sotheby’s International Realty Floor-to-ceiling drapes offer some privacy. Underneath, there’s a carport with space for 3 vehicles. An exterior view of 179 Maraetai Road, Auckland, New Zealand, illuminated in early evening. Sotheby’s International Realty The carport almost makes it look like the house is floating in the air. “We have had a phenomenal response to the property,” Sotheby’s realtor Carolyn Hanson said, adding: “It is definitely getting the world wide attention we knew it would.”

