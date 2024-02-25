The Crown actors suffer a VERY awkward red carpet moment as the interviewer Loni Love makes a painfully cringe-worthy mix-up

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

‘The crown’

‘The golden age’

‘The last of us’

‘The morning show’

‘Succession’ – WINNER

Succession was defeated in several individual categories, but won the top honor for Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

‘Abbot Primary’

‘Barry’

‘The Bear’ – WINNER

‘Only murders in the building’

‘Ted Lasso’

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’

Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’ – WINNER

Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’

Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’

Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

Elizabeth Debicki beat favorite Sarah Snook for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for The Crown

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – ‘Succession’

Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’

Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’

Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’ – WINNERS

Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Brunson Fifth – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso’

Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’

Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba – ‘Painkiller’

Kathryn Hahn – Beautiful Little Things

Brie Larson – ‘Chemistry Lessons’

Bel Powley – ‘A Little Light’

Ali Wong – ‘Beef’ – WINNER

Ali Wong won Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – ‘Travel Companions’

Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’

David Oyelowo – ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Tony Shalhoub – ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – ‘Beef’ – WINNER

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Team in a Television Series

‘Ahsoka’

‘Barry’

‘Beef’

‘The Last of Us’ – WINNER

‘The Mandalorian’