SAG Awards 2024: Emma Stone’s reaction to losing to Lily Gladstone in the Best Actress category goes viral

TELEVISION
Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
‘The crown’
‘The golden age’
‘The last of us’
‘The morning show’
‘Succession’ – WINNER
Succession was defeated in several individual categories, but won the top honor for Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
‘Abbot Primary’
‘Barry’
‘The Bear’ – WINNER
‘Only murders in the building’
‘Ted Lasso’
Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’
Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’ – WINNER
Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’
Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’
Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’
Elizabeth Debicki beat favorite Sarah Snook for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for The Crown
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – ‘Succession’
Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’
Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’
Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’
Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’ – WINNERS
Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Brunson Fifth – ‘Abbott Elementary’
Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso’
Bill Hader – ‘Barry’
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’
Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’
Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Uzo Aduba – ‘Painkiller’
Kathryn Hahn – Beautiful Little Things
Brie Larson – ‘Chemistry Lessons’
Bel Powley – ‘A Little Light’
Ali Wong – ‘Beef’ – WINNER
Ali Wong won Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer – ‘Travel Companions’
Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’
David Oyelowo – ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’
Tony Shalhoub – ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – ‘Beef’ – WINNER
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Team in a Television Series
‘Ahsoka’
‘Barry’
‘Beef’
‘The Last of Us’ – WINNER
‘The Mandalorian’