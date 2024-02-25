Sun. Feb 25th, 2024

    SAG Awards 2024: Emma Stone’s reaction to losing to Lily Gladstone in the Best Actress category goes viral

    SAG Awards 2024: Emma Stone’s reaction to losing to Lily Gladstone in the Best Actress category goes viral

    TELEVISION

    Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

    ‘The crown’

    ‘The golden age’

    ‘The last of us’

    ‘The morning show’

    ‘Succession’ – WINNER

    Succession was defeated in several individual categories, but won the top honor for Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

    Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

    ‘Abbot Primary’

    ‘Barry’

    ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

    ‘Only murders in the building’

    ‘Ted Lasso’

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

    Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’

    Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’ – WINNER

    Bella Ramsey – ‘The Last of Us’

    Keri Russell – ‘The Diplomat’

    Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

    Elizabeth Debicki beat favorite Sarah Snook for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for The Crown

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

    Brian Cox – ‘Succession’

    Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’

    Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

    Matthew Macfadyen – ‘Succession’

    Pedro Pascal – ‘The Last of Us’ – WINNERS

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

    Alex Borstein – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

    Rachel Brosnahan – ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

    Brunson Fifth – ‘Abbott Elementary’

    Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

    Hannah Waddingham – ‘Ted Lasso’

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

    Brett Goldstein – ‘Ted Lasso’

    Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’

    Jason Sudeikis – ‘Ted Lasso’

    Jeremy Allen White – ‘The Bear’ – WINNER

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries

    Uzo Aduba – ‘Painkiller’

    Kathryn Hahn – Beautiful Little Things

    Brie Larson – ‘Chemistry Lessons’

    Bel Powley – ‘A Little Light’

    Ali Wong – ‘Beef’ – WINNER

    Ali Wong won Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Beef

    Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

    Matt Bomer – ‘Travel Companions’

    Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’

    David Oyelowo – ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

    Tony Shalhoub – ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

    Steven Yeun – ‘Beef’ – WINNER

    Best Action Performance by a Stunt Team in a Television Series

    ‘Ahsoka’

    ‘Barry’

    ‘Beef’

    ‘The Last of Us’ – WINNER

    ‘The Mandalorian’

