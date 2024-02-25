Resolve Political Monitor poll: Anthony Albanese suffers big blow in new poll as he spends the weekend watching Taylor Swift and Katy Perry perform

<!–

The latest polling figures show the Coalition has overtaken Labor for the first time since winning the 2022 election, just days before a key by-election in the Melbourne seat of Dunkley.

A poll by Resolve Political Monitor for the Sydney Morning Herald found the primary vote for Labor fell at one point from 35 to 34 per cent since December, while the Coalition gained ground from 34 per cent to 37 per cent.

While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was still seven points ahead of opposition leader Peter Dutton (39 to 32 per cent) as preferred prime minister, the margin was also at its lowest level since Labor returned to power.

It comes as newly engaged Albanese spent Friday night at Taylor Swift’s concert before flying to Melbourne the next day to attend a private concert by another American pop star, Katy Perry, at billionaire Anthony Pratt’s mansion. .

The Australian newspaper’s Sunday Newspoll results paint a similarly bleak picture for the Labor Party.

Anthony Albanese (pictured with his fiancee Jodie) that the Coalition overtook Labor for the first time in the polls since the 2022 election.

The Coalition’s primary vote surpassed that of the Labor Party (36 to 33 per cent) and the government fell one point.

However, Labor still maintained a four-point lead in the two-party preferential voting system, 52 to 48 per cent, two points more than in the February polls.

Newspoll results also reported that Albanese gained one point for “best prime minister”, from 46 to 47 per cent, while Dutton held steady at 35 per cent. 18 percent were not committed.

The resounding blow comes six days after Saturday’s federal by-election in Dunkley. The seat became vacant after Labor MP Peta Murphy died of breast cancer in December last year.

Eight candidates will run for the south-east Melbourne electorate, which Murphy held in the 2019 election with a safe margin of 6.3 per cent.

Frankston Mayor Nathan Conroy will contest the Liberal Party seat, while Frankston local and women’s advocate Jodie Belyea will fight for Labor to retain the electorate.

Visiting the electorate on Sunday to launch Ms Belyea’s campaign, the Prime Minister approved his government’s cost-of-living relief as changes to stage three tax cuts, The Australian reports.

He took the opportunity to criticize the Coalition for backtracking on its threats to fight the reforms.

‘What we got from the Coalition, from Peter Dutton, firstly, they said they would oppose and fight. Then they said they would revoke it. “Then they said we should go to a full federal election based on the commitment we had made, and then they changed their mind again and didn’t vote against it in parliament,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains seven points ahead of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton (pictured) as preferred Prime Minister.

This Saturday’s by-election will decide a new MP to represent the electorate of Dunkley, in Melbourne’s south-east. Pictured is the late MP Peta Murphy.

In February, a Newspoll poll found that 62 per cent of voters backed Labour’s Stage Three tax cut changes, which redirected relief to low-income people, despite only 38 per cent percent of respondents believed they would benefit from the changes.

Labor will spend the week fighting the cost of living fires on multiple fronts when parliament resumes, as the government prepares to pass its new tax cuts against the backdrop of another housing battle.

While changes to the stage 3 tax cuts will be the focus of the Senate this week, debate on the government’s proposed Help to Buy plan will resume in the lower house this week.

If approved, the shared equity plan would allow more than 40,000 Australians to co-own their first home with the government, requiring just two per cent of a deposit.

The government says it is a crucial part of Labour’s broader housing agenda, but is looking to the Coalition and the Greens.